Vaccinations will help drive economic recovery, M&T CEO says

M&T Bank Chairman and CEO Rene F. Jones believes the economy is ready to take a step forward, and says Covid-19 vaccinations are vital to making it happen.
"I think we're probably poised to see a big uptick in both business and consumer activity, driven by as more and more Americans get vaccinated," Jones said. "To the extent that we can get those numbers up, and particularly get those numbers up in our community, it's going to have a significant impact."
M&T intends to "retain customer-facing employees and we want to work together to build a bank that can do more for its customers and communities – you cannot do that without retaining customer-facing employees," Jones said.
In comments to investors and in an interview Monday, Jones talked about how the different business sectors in which M&T operates are holding up, just over a year into the pandemic. The Buffalo-bank has a frontline view of the economy, with branches in eight states and Washington, D.C., in markets large and small:
Hotels under stress
"No surprise, hotels continue to be the property type that are under the greatest amount of stress in our portfolio," Jones said.
National statistics point to a slight uptick in occupancy and room rates in the past three months.
"Those are good signs overall," he said.
But not all types of hotels are experiencing the pandemic the same way, Jones added.
"If your hotel is related to business or conference, those things are really still very slow, very low activity," he said. "Some actually haven't even really opened back up.
"But if it's around travel and leisure, we're starting to see that open up."
Jones said that is good news for Western New York, "because we're so heavily dependent upon entertainment, travel and tourism." Hotel bookings seem to be improving later in the year, he added.
Optimism about hard-hit restaurants
Restaurants remain "some of the hardest-hit places," Jones said. "We're optimistic about their ability to open up."
Jones said he will be interested to see where restaurant activity goes in the next couple of months as more people get vaccinated.
"There seem to be more people out and about," he said.
Auto dealers hold up
Car dealers have held strong during the pandemic, and that trend continues, Jones said.
"As business owners and as people that are very very focused on their customers, they would like to see more cars become available from the manufacturers," he said. "So they're really doing their best to meet customer needs any way they can, which has really affected the used car market."
Industry experts say a microchip shortage has cut into new-car production. Used-vehicle prices have soared, with fewer new cars available to buy.
A slow rebound in spending
M&T normally sees this credit and debit card activity drop from the fourth quarter – when figures are pumped up by holiday shopping – to the first quarter of the following year. That happened in the first quarter of this year, but the dropoff was smaller than usual, Jones said.
"It's telling us that the underlying trends are getting higher, in terms of transactions," he said.
Also, ATM use started to go up in the first quarter.
"They're all signs of slower return to normal activity," Jones said.
Office market 'pretty healthy'
"What we're seeing is that they're still pretty healthy," Jones said. "Ninety-plus percent of our tenants are paying."
In some places, there is sublease activity for office space, which could mean properties are trying to bridge temporary gaps, he said.
"We see no negative signs out there," he said. "I think the idea on how people are going to reuse their space is going to be with us for a long time, and I think it's going to take a long time to play out."
Big jump in profits
The Buffalo-based bank reported first-quarter profits of $447 million, which was up 66% from the same quarter a year ago, and down 5% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
The January-to-March period of 2020 was the first quarter to feel the impact of Covid-19, as widespread shutdowns and business restrictions started to take hold in March of that year.
M&T's first quarter of 2021 included $10 million in expenses related to the bank's proposed acquisition of Connecticut-based People's United Financial. M&T announced the deal in February and expects to complete it in the fourth quarter, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.
The bank's allowance for credit losses totaled $1.64 billion for loans outstanding as of March 31, compared to $1.74 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.
