Vaccinations will help drive economic recovery, M&T CEO says

M&T Bank Chairman and CEO Rene F. Jones believes the economy is ready to take a step forward, and says Covid-19 vaccinations are vital to making it happen.

"I think we're probably poised to see a big uptick in both business and consumer activity, driven by as more and more Americans get vaccinated," Jones said. "To the extent that we can get those numbers up, and particularly get those numbers up in our community, it's going to have a significant impact."

+2 M&T's Jones urges People's employees to 'showcase' skills M&T intends to "retain customer-facing employees and we want to work together to build a bank that can do more for its customers and communities – you cannot do that without retaining customer-facing employees," Jones said.

In comments to investors and in an interview Monday, Jones talked about how the different business sectors in which M&T operates are holding up, just over a year into the pandemic. The Buffalo-bank has a frontline view of the economy, with branches in eight states and Washington, D.C., in markets large and small:

Hotels under stress

"No surprise, hotels continue to be the property type that are under the greatest amount of stress in our portfolio," Jones said.

National statistics point to a slight uptick in occupancy and room rates in the past three months.

"Those are good signs overall," he said.

M&T's Rene Jones signs letter calling for corporations to oppose voting restrictions The letter criticizes changes to Georgia's laws "that unquestionably will make it harder for Black voters, in particular, to exercise their right to vote," and warns that other states are developing similar, restrictive measures.

But not all types of hotels are experiencing the pandemic the same way, Jones added.