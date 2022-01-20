Utility regulators cut National Grid rate request

State utility regulators approved rate hikes for National Grid's upstate New York customers for the next three years, but only after slashing the company's proposed request by more than one-third and mandating additional steps to comply with the Climate Act's goals of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and advancing clean-energy targets.
Under the rate agreement approved Thursday by the state Public Service Commission, National Grid's revenues from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024, will increase by 1.4% for electricity customers in the first year, and by 1.9% each in both of the following two years.
Those increases – which keep annual hikes below 2% per year – are after the application of nearly $200 million in customer credits to offset costs.
The company had sought a 3.2% increase in total electricity revenues, totaling $100.4 million.
“The joint proposal we adopted today allows for funding for the company to maintain safe and reliable service, while moderating rate impacts during the term of the rate plan and mitigating the impacts to ratepayers suffering the financial consequences of the pandemic,” said Commission Chair Rory M. Christian. “This agreement is consistent with our nation-leading clean energy initiatives, as well as our social and economic policies.”
For the typical residential electricity customer using 600 kilowatts per month, electric bills will increase by 2.02% to 2.2% in the first year; by 1.98% to 2.12% in the second year, and by 2.24% to 2.4% in the third year. That may vary by geographic location within National Grid's service area, but the company said that translates to increases of $1.88 in each of the first two years and $2.23 in the third year.
The PSC also adopted a joint proposal supported by nine parties that is designed to follow the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCPA, while responding to economic challenges for consumers resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The agreement will target infrastructure investments, while focusing on energy efficiency, heating alternatives and new technologies to help consumers lower their bills.
Benefits include more than $81 million in annual spending on energy affordability programs, $800 million for energy-efficiency programs, $3.3 billion to strengthen the company's energy networks against the impacts of severe weather, and continued Covid-19 help for consumers and businesses.
“Our three-year investment plan reflects the input of a broad range of stakeholders and is an important step forward in advancing New York’s clean energy future,” said Bryan Grimaldi, National Grid’s vice president of New York corporate affairs. “We worked hard to strike a balance between prioritizing customer energy affordability and ensuring resiliency – especially in light of the record number of damaging storms we’ve seen in upstate New York – while deferring other programs and initiatives that would add to our customers’ bills.”