Used car dealers sue over alleged 'shill bidding' in ACV's auctions

HoganWillig filed the suit in federal court in Buffalo on March 19. As of that point, it was publicly known ACV was moving toward an IPO, but a date for going public had not yet been specified.

The suit focuses on a period from January 2015 through June 2019. The plaintiffs allege Malchak was told the "floor price" – the minimum amount accepted for a vehicle to be automatically sold at auction – for vehicles that Sun sold on the platform.

Bidders were not supposed to know the floor price. The suit claims that Malchak would then enter a bid below the floor price, for the purpose of causing competing bids to increase.

If bids for a vehicle reached or exceeded the floor price on ACV's platform, they would be sold to the highest bidder after a 20-minute auction expired. But if the top bid fell short of the floor price, the highest bidder was offered a chance to buy the vehicle at the floor price.

The plaintiffs allege Malchak on numerous occasions declined to buy a Sun Auto vehicle at that price, which they cite as evidence of "shill bidding," or artificially driving up the price without intending to buy.