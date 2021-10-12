USA Niagara hires Destination Niagara to manage Falls convention center, Old Falls Street

"I think this is a great marriage of two entities with very similar goals," said Francine Delmonte, the USA Niagara chairman. "I look forward to great things happening downtown."

The $1.6 million contract calls for Destination Niagara to operate the 17-year-old event facility as "a first-class conference center," working with the city, Niagara University, the Seneca Nation and others to maximize its use, revenues and hotel nights.

For Old Falls Street, the contract requires Destination Niagara to clean and maintain the area, coordinate programming, handle permit applications and conduct enforcement for both daily vending operations and special events.

The contract includes a first-year subsidy of $1.5 million, plus $100,000 as a transitional budget for marketing and hiring, and it can be extended for an additional two years. The primary funding will come from the Buffalo Billion II initiative.

“Destination Niagara USA has always been a strong partner to USAN, and we are excited to see its role in Niagara Falls expand as manager of the conference center and Old Falls Street,” Delmonte said. “As the business travel and conference industry rebounds, Destination Niagara will be building on the center’s prior success.”