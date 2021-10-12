 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USA Niagara hires Destination Niagara to manage Falls convention center, Old Falls Street
0 comments

USA Niagara hires Destination Niagara to manage Falls convention center, Old Falls Street

Support this work for $1 a month
Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls

The Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, Friday, March 19, 2021.

 John Hickey

Following the lead of similar facilities in Buffalo and Rochester, the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls will now be operated by the county's lead tourism marketing agency, starting in January.

USA Niagara Development Corp. – an arm of Empire State Development Corp. – on Tuesday approved a five-year contract with Destination Niagara USA to manage the convention center and Old Falls Street, a three-block area that connects Niagara Falls State Park with the convention center and the downtown hotels, restaurants and attractions.

“This represents a significant opportunity for us to elevate the Niagara Falls USA product, control the brand, increase sales and become more relevant to the community,” said Destination Niagara USA president and CEO John Percy. “We know and understand the convention and meeting business, the strengths of our destination as a meetings market and how to highlight them in order to attract future convention groups.”

Read the full story from News Staff Reporter Thomas J. Prohaska

Destination Niagara will replace Spectra Venue Management – formerly Global Spectrum – which had operated the center since 2009. Spectra received a one-year contract extension last year. when the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the tourism and convention business, making it difficult to hire another private-sector operator.

Officials also noted the examples of Buffalo and Rochester, where Visit Buffalo Niagara and the Rochester Convention Center Management Corp. operate the respective convention centers. 

"I think this is a great marriage of two entities with very similar goals," said Francine Delmonte, the USA Niagara chairman. "I look forward to great things happening downtown."

The $1.6 million contract calls for Destination Niagara to operate the 17-year-old event facility as "a first-class conference center," working with the city, Niagara University, the Seneca Nation and others to maximize its use, revenues and hotel nights.

For Old Falls Street, the contract requires Destination Niagara to clean and maintain the area, coordinate programming, handle permit applications and conduct enforcement for both daily vending operations and special events.

The contract includes a first-year subsidy of $1.5 million, plus $100,000 as a transitional budget for marketing and hiring, and it can be extended for an additional two years. The primary funding will come from the Buffalo Billion II initiative.

“Destination Niagara USA has always been a strong partner to USAN, and we are excited to see its role in Niagara Falls expand as manager of the conference center and Old Falls Street,” Delmonte said. “As the business travel and conference industry rebounds, Destination Niagara will be building on the center’s prior success.”

Destination Niagara, which approved the contract on Tuesday, is a private nonprofit that promotes individual and group tourism in Niagara Falls and Niagara County. USA Niagara officials also noted that, as a nonprofit, Destination Niagara won't charge the kind of fees that the state agency paid in the past to private-sector operators, saving money that can be reinvested into development and operations.

The $20 million Conference & Event Center opened in 2004 to replace the former Niagara Falls Convention & Civic Center, which had been converted into the Seneca Niagara Casino. The 116,000-square-foot facility includes indoor meeting space and event areas for conventions, banquets and even private outdoor receptions.

Old Falls Street was restored by the city and USA Niagara during a two-phase project from 2005-2009, bringing back vehicular traffic while revitalizing the area into an active public space for seasonal concerts, outdoor movies, festivals and special events. USA Niagara added Cataract Commons in 2020, turning a vacant parcel into a public square with permanent seating.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Get your head in the Christmas shopping game early

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Latest Headlines

Old Falls Street will get drastic makeover Top-notch firm will manage conference center as demolition of Wintergarden is finalized

  • Updated

A subsidiary of the company that owns the Philadelphia Flyers will take over the city’s conference center in January, and the ill-fated Wintergarden will be torn down in two big moves, it was announced Wednesday by USA Niagara. The demolition of the controversial, glass-paneled landmark on Rainbow Boulevard is part of a $7.9 million makeover of the Old Falls

Latest Headlines

Falls conference center looking to reboot USA Niagara seeks bids on 5-year pact to manage facility after current operator fails to gain renewal

  • Updated

USA Niagara Development Corp. is shopping around a five-year contract to manage the Conference Center Niagara Falls after the current operator fell short of two benchmarks for automatic contract renewal. The state agency is now accepting proposals to run the 116,000-square-foot meeting center on Old Falls Street beginning in 2009. “This is the State of New York vigorously exploring

Niagara Falls tourism leaders want to bring back Festival of Lights
Local News

Niagara Falls tourism leaders want to bring back Festival of Lights

  • Updated

NIAGARA FALLS – The Festival of Lights used to draw thousands to downtown in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and to its convention center and Winter Garden. Both the convention center and Winter Garden are long gone, and so is the Festival of Lights. But in Niagara Falls, Ontario, the Winter Festival of Lights continues to grow and draw tourists. The

Latest Headlines

NEW HIGH-TECH CONFERENCE CENTER LURING BUSINESS MEETINGS TO FALLS

  • Updated

So far this year, the brand-new Conference Center Niagara Falls has booked $5.5 million in business — and it won’t even open until May. That’s what happens when the state pays for a $19 million conference center, rigged with every technological advantage its designers could dream up. And which just happens to be across the street from the only

Latest Headlines

CUSTOMERS LINING UP EVENTS AS CONFERENCE CENTER SHAPES UP

  • Updated

NIAGARA FALLS — Eleven weeks before its inaugural event, the drywall is still going up inside Conference Center Niagara Falls. But customers are already lining up to take advantage of the new $17 million facility built by state government, said general manager William Jackson. So far, 58 customers have booked events, ranging from a banquet fund-raiser for about 100

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News