Upstate Niagara Cooperative CEO retiring

Upstate Niagara Cooperative's CEO, Lawrence C. Webster, will retire at the end of June.
Webster joined Upstate Niagara Cooperative in 2005 and has served as CEO for a decade. The board said it will start the process of selecting his successor.
The Lancaster-based food and beverage company consists of about 300 family farms and more than 1,900 employees.
Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn
Reporter
