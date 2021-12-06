Unvaccinated WNY health care workers with religious exemptions start losing their jobs

Unvaccinated health care workers across Western New York who were previously granted religious exemptions to the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate have started losing their jobs, which is expected to worsen an existing staffing crunch.
Kaleida Health said it terminated 100 employees Monday who had a religious exemption and chose not to receive their initial vaccination dose by the deadline of Sunday. That is 1% of Kaleida's workforce of about 10,000 employees.
Catholic Health System, meanwhile, was busy Monday determining the final tally of staff who were not in compliance with the mandate. As of Monday, the health system said about 185 employees, or about 2% of its workforce, remained unvaccinated.
While the state's vaccine mandate for health care workers went into effect Sept. 27, a court ruling temporarily allowed employees to claim a religious exemption to get around the requirement that they must have a Covid-19 vaccine. That ruling was stayed by a federal appellate court in late October, leaving medical exemptions as the only allowed protections to the mandate.
Health care workers who were previously granted religious exemptions to the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate are losing those exemptions, forcing them to get a valid medical exemption or get vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs.
Following the ruling, health care employers across the state started notifying workers of the change in mid-November. As of Nov. 19, 10,985 health care workers across the state had religious exemptions, which was 1.1% of the state's total health care workforce.
As of Nov. 23, Erie County Medical Center Corp. had 147 employees – 127 at the hospital; 20 at Terrace View Long-Term Care facility – who had a religious exemption, about 4% of total payroll.
It wasn't immediately known Monday night how many ECMC workers with religious exemptions lost their jobs.
While the number of workers who lost or are losing their jobs is a small percentage of total workers, every little bit hurts amid a staffing shortage that means hospitals can't operate as many beds – especially during yet another wave of Covid-19 hospitalizations.
"Given the reduction in workforce, the subsequent reduction in staffed beds, the significant rise in Covid-19 hospitalization across our facilities and the spike in Covid-19 cases in our region," Kaleida Health said Monday it is proactively postponing non-essential elective inpatient surgeries at Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Support Local Journalism
"We continue to consult with our physician leadership as well as surgical leadership teams to manage the number of elective inpatient surgeries on a daily basis that require an overnight stay," said Dr. Michael Mineo, chief medical officer at Buffalo General and Millard Fillmore. "This will ensure that, as a health system, we are appropriately managing patient care and community need amid this current surge in COVID-19 cases."
There are other factors pressuring local hospitals, from employee shortages to difficulties discharging patients who need to be in long-term care facilities that don't have room.
Many hospitals have been postponing elective surgeries for quite some time. For instance, ECMC hasn't done inpatient elective surgeries since September.
And under an executive order signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Health Department will be allowed to limit nonessential, non-urgent procedures at hospitals with less than 10% of staffed beds available. That is expected to affect dozens of facilities across the state later this week.
Catholic Health also began postponing inpatient elective procedures at its hospitals in early November in response to rising Covid-19 patients and a surge in hospital capacity across Western New York.
While Catholic Health had tallied 185 unvaccinated employees across its system as of Monday, that is lower than the 300 employees who were unvaccinated with religious exemptions as of Nov. 23. That suggests that some people opted to get a shot to keep their jobs.
"We implemented an aggressive education campaign, including having our infectious disease specialists and other vaccine advocates go unit-to-unit and department-to-department to address any questions or concerns our staff had about the Covid-19 vaccine," William Pryor, Catholic Health executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said in a statement to The Buffalo News. "Dozens of individuals were vaccinated in the last week alone, and we are grateful to all those who stepped up to protect themselves and our patients and long-term care residents."
When the state's vaccination mandate for health care workers became effective Sept. 27, some Western New York hospitals opted to place unvaccinated workers on a 30-day unpaid leave. With that period now expired, just how many unvaccinated workers lost their jobs?
Even before a decision loomed for those with religious exemptions, hundreds of health care workers in the region decided to lose their jobs rather than get vaccinated before the Sept. 27 deadline.
For instance, 100 Kaleida employees lost their jobs shortly after the mandate went into effect in late September, as did 60 workers at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Schoellkopf Health Center. Catholic Health, meanwhile, previously terminated 26 people over the mandate, while Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center let go of 25 unvaccinated workers. On Oct. 28, Erie County Medical Center terminated 25 employees, along with 17 at Terrace View.
Now, those with religious exemptions who opted not to get the shot will add to that total.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.