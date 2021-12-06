Unvaccinated WNY health care workers with religious exemptions start losing their jobs

Why are local hospitals filling up? It's not just because of Covid There are other factors pressuring local hospitals, from employee shortages to difficulties discharging patients who need to be in long-term care facilities that don't have room.

Many hospitals have been postponing elective surgeries for quite some time. For instance, ECMC hasn't done inpatient elective surgeries since September.

And under an executive order signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Health Department will be allowed to limit nonessential, non-urgent procedures at hospitals with less than 10% of staffed beds available. That is expected to affect dozens of facilities across the state later this week.

Catholic Health also began postponing inpatient elective procedures at its hospitals in early November in response to rising Covid-19 patients and a surge in hospital capacity across Western New York.

While Catholic Health had tallied 185 unvaccinated employees across its system as of Monday, that is lower than the 300 employees who were unvaccinated with religious exemptions as of Nov. 23. That suggests that some people opted to get a shot to keep their jobs.