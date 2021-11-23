Unvaccinated WNY health care workers with religious exemptions could soon lose their jobs

If they decide to get vaccinated, Mineo said employees will need to get their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Dec. 5. For Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the employee would have to get their second dose by Jan. 4 to keep working at Kaleida.

In a statement Monday, Catholic Health System did not provide the number of unvaccinated employees working with a religious exemption but said it was complying with the mandate.

"We are in the process of making final determinations on accommodation requests based on religious beliefs," Catholic Health said. "We remain committed to maintaining safe staffing levels for our patients, especially during the recent spike of Covid-19 infections in our community, and expect to be in compliance with state and federal vaccine mandates by Dec. 4."

New York's vaccine mandate for health care workers, which applies to hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic and treatment centers and adult day health care programs, among others, required personnel to get their first Covid-19 vaccination dose by Sept. 27 unless they had a medical exemption.