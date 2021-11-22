Unrest bubbles up over Delta Sonic proposal for Amherst soap facility

Benderson Development Co. was hoping for a clean approval of its proposal to relocate Delta Sonic's car wash soap blending, equipment production and storage facilities to a new campus in Amherst that it already owns, but a frothy neighborhood resistance to the plan is now bubbling to the surface.

Florida-based Benderson – which started and owns Delta Sonic Car Wash Systems – wants to consolidate its warehouse, production and distribution operations, which are currently scattered throughout Western New York.

The company runs car wash centers in New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois, but makes the machines and parts here and then ships them to its various locations. And it hopes to bring those functions to one location – on the southeastern edge of a business park adjacent to the Youngmann Highway, opposite the terminus of the Lockport Expressway or I-990.

The site in question, at 4252-4256 Ridge Lea Road, currently has three existing buildings in a row, totaling 65,161 square feet, which Benderson proposes to reuse. But it also wants to construct a new 108,000-square-foot warehouse on the southern end, with a 3,000-square-foot link to one of the current 21,700-square-foot buildings above it.