Resident doctors and fellows at University at Buffalo have voted to unionize, joining a nationwide movement to revamp the conditions, culture and compensation that physicians-in-training have long encountered.

Of those who cast ballots, 270 voted in favor of unionizing with the Union of American Physicians & Dentists, while 114 voted no. There also were 46 challenged ballots – not enough to sway the outcome, according to a count of the ballots at the National Labor Relations Board office in Buffalo on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Armin Tadayyon, a second-year anesthesiology resident, called it a "great day for the future of medicine and patient-centered care," noting UB resident physicians are at their tipping points and working 80 hours a week while struggling to pay down student loans.

"With this unionization, we can now fight for a fair and just contract and advocate for our patients," he said.

A total of 799 interns (first-year residents), resident doctors and fellows at UB were eligible to vote in the mail-in election.

The residents and fellows are employed by University Medical Resident Services and staff hospitals across Western New York, including Buffalo General Medical Center; Oishei Children's Hospital; Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital; the Buffalo Veterans Administration Medical Center; Erie County Medical Center; Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center; and Catholic Health's hospitals.

The votes counted Thursday will need to be formally certified by the NLRB, and UB has seven days from the vote count to file any objections. Union representatives on Thursday said they plan to demand bargaining immediately because the election results were clear.

In a statement, UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences said it was aware of the results and called its trainees "integral parts of the Western New York health care community."

"The Jacobs School and its graduate medical education programs remain committed to providing excellent patient care to the WNY community and a first-class education for our residents and fellows," the school said.

The unionization effort started more than a year ago, when residents and fellows received their contract and salaries for the then-upcoming academic year that began in July 2022.

The residents and fellows have pointed out they make less than colleagues in similar cost-of-living cities, such as Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

According to information on the UB Office of Graduate Medical Education's website, the annual salary for medical residents, as of Jan. 1, ranges from $57,492 for postgraduate year one to $65,067 for postgraduate year seven. And that salary doesn't change whether a resident works a 40-hour work week or up to the maximum 80 hours a week.

In past statements, UB's Jacobs School has noted the salaries posted online don't reflect the full picture. For example, UB fully pays health benefits for residents and fellows.