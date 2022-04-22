University at Buffalo earns lead role in $10 million supercomputer research grant

The University at Buffalo has been chosen to lead a $10 million research project to develop and manage advanced supercomputing infrastructure, UB said Friday.

The National Science Foundation grant will cover five years of research led by UB with contributions from six other institutions: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University, Indiana University, the University of California San Diego, the University of Texas at Austin and Tufts University.

The grant is the latest of several significant federal research grants awarded to UB as it seeks to become a top public research university. Earlier this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul challenged UB to more than double its annual research funding to $1 billion a year by 2030.

UB’s vice president for research and economic development at UB, Venu Govindaraju, said the award shows that UB and Western New York are well-positioned to become one of the nation’s hubs for technological innovation.

“The University at Buffalo has strategically recruited top faculty members in areas poised for significant federal investment, and we have continually refurbished our infrastructure to enable world-class and cutting-edge research,” he said. “This grant is reflective of these efforts.”

The grant will further research at UB’s Center for Computational Research to develop software for managing high-performance supercomputers, said Thomas Furlani, chief information officer at Roswell Park and a research professor of biomedical informatics at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Furlani, the grant’s principal investigator, has led 12 years of research at UB’s computational research center, home to a powerful supercomputing facility. Supercomputers perform data-intensive tasks like simulating the efficacy of new drug compounds or designing lighter, stronger materials for space travel. Use of these machines is in high demand, which is why the NSF invests in making them as efficient as possible, Furlani said.

Furlani’s team at UB has devised software used by more than 200 supercomputing facilities worldwide to automatically identify performance issues with hardware and software and improve code performance.

The new research will include developing a flexible framework for analyzing data across national and local cybernetworks, devising simulation tools to predict how the national cyberinfrastructure will respond to new or changing systems, and methods for training future cyberinfrastructure workers with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

UB has received several other federally funded grants to lead research projects this year. In January, UB was chosen to lead a $5 million research program funded by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to improve the nation’s ability to track and monitor objects in space like spacecraft, debris and meteoroids. In March, the Department of Defense selected UB to lead a $7.5 million project to develop new ways of precision-testing semiconductor chips.

