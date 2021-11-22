Univera Healthcare raises minimum wage to $18 an hour in battle for workers

The Rochester-based health insurer that includes Univera Healthcare in Western New York has boosted its minimum wage across the company to $18 an hour, a jump from $15 as the battle for workers continues to push pay up.

"We hope an increase in the minimum wage will have a meaningful impact on employees and their families and help us remain competitive when attracting and retaining top talent," Univera Healthcare President Art Wingerter said.

Of Excellus Health Plan's 4,000 employees across 39 upstate New York counties – 538 of them with Univera in eight Western New York counties, and the rest with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield – about 15% of the insurer's workforce received a salary bump.

That's a total of 639 workers: 389 making below $18 an hour, and 250 making just over $18.

Of those based in Western New York, about 125 employees got the raise, or about 23% of Univera's payroll.

The move could add a few million dollars annually to Excellus Health Plan's cost structure. For example, if those 389 workers are full time and saw their wages rise from $15 to $18 an hour, that would add $2.4 million annually in payroll expenses.