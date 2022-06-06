United Way of Buffalo & Erie County CEO to retire

Michael Weiner, the longtime president and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, will retire at the end of 2022, the organization announced Monday.

Weiner was appointed to the post in July 2009 and has had a 48-year career in health and human services in Western New York. Prior to the United Way, he was commissioner of the Erie County Department of Social Services from 2004 to 2009.

United Way said it had struggled with declining revenue for many years before Weiner came aboard in 2009. Under his leadership, the organization diversified its revenue mix and grew its endowment from $900,000 to $18 million. The organization also created community impact initiatives such as Work/Life Solutions, GO Buffalo Mom, American Apprenticeship Initiative, Community Baby Shower and the significant expansion of WNY Girls in Sports.

"United Way is a convener and a connector in our community, and Michael has always exemplified that," said the Rev. Rachelle Robinson, board chair. "He is such a relational leader who always brings out the best gifts and abilities of those around him. He always challenges us to go a little further and provides the encouragement to know we can."

The board of directors has started a "time-limited local search" to find Weiner's successor.

Weiner also led the organization through the challenges of Covid-19 and oversaw the creation of its latest strategic plan, which included community input.

"In spite of the challenges over the last few years," Weiner said in a statement, "I feel confident that United Way is well positioned to move into the future, focused on systemic change that improves quality of life for everyone."

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

