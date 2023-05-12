Chardanay Young-Ford makes sure to drive past the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue every day.

And in her desk at the Buffalo United Resiliency Center, a couple of blocks away from the supermarket, the mental health counselor has a drawer full of obituaries for the 10 Black people who were killed at that Tops nearly one year ago by a racist gunman from the Binghamton area.

On the many difficult days over the last year, Young-Ford always remembered who she was serving – the victims' families and the Tops associates and customers who survived – and why she had to keep going.

"You have to remember your 'why,' " she said.

For the past year, Young-Ford and other counselors like her have done the heavy, challenging and necessary work to help the community begin to heal following the worst mass shooting in Buffalo's history. Young-Ford, in particular, has sought to amplify the voices of the families, survivors and community members who had long felt unseen and unheard in a city that is severely segregated and intensely inequitable.

Young-Ford, who goes by Char, is a leading player in these efforts as the interim director of the Buffalo United Resiliency Center, which was born last year out of the Resource Council of WNY in response to the May 14 shooting. The center, originally established with federal funds and largely focused on victim services, is now in the midst of expanding its staffing, its resources and its community reach with the infusion of new state funding and a new administration.

Gov. Kathy Hochul in late March announced new funding from the state Office of Victim Services to support the center, which is due to get $2.5 million in state money each year through June 2025. As part of the announcement, the Buffalo Urban League now leads a new partnership with Community Health Center of Buffalo to operate the center.

Thomas Beauford Jr., president and CEO of the Urban League, said the transition allows the Resiliency Center to plug into an existing network of services provided by his organization and Community Health Center of Buffalo. That should give Young-Ford and the Resiliency Center, he said, more support and greater infrastructure to expand its geographical reach and address more community needs – needs that have only increased since May 14.

"The community needs it," Beauford said. "The need is so great sometimes, it just outweighs, outpaces the resources."

In a private, secure space on the ground floor of a building at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Dodge Street, the center offers case management, counseling services, supportive gatherings, wellness programs, workshops and other needed offerings to help the community find the resilience to push forward.

"We will never forget what took place on May 14, but we can move forward as a community united to make change," Young-Ford said.

And without Young-Ford, the Resiliency Center would not have been able to accomplish as much as it already has, said Dina Thompson, who is chair of the center's Steering Committee and also executive director of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition.

Young-Ford, she said, has been able to create, maintain and build relationships in the community, relaying their needs and what the center should become.

"When there is a tragedy or trauma that happens, there are people who automatically empathize and connect with people naturally," Thompson said. "That's what Char did. She connected naturally, with survivors, Tops associates and community members to tell their story and be able to actually meet their physical, mental, spiritual needs."

'Be part of change'

Young-Ford was raised in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood and today lives just two blocks away from the home she grew up in.

Her father, Aaron Young, now chief of schools for Buffalo police, taught her to stay committed to and never forget her roots.

"I think that's why I'm so attached to my community," she said.

She graduated from Leonardo da Vinci High School and then attended Niagara County Community College for general studies, unsure of which path she wanted to take. But she knew she wanted to be in a helping profession.

Her parents made her aware growing up that she was privileged, urging her to be an advocate and an ally for those who didn't have the same experience.

She saw that certain parts of her community were impoverished and disadvantaged. She watched as some peers were pulled into crime. And she recognized that some residents didn't have access to – or didn't know how to tap into – resources that were available.

She wanted to be part of the solution, though she didn't know where it would lead.

After two years at NCCC, she went to University at Buffalo, graduating with a bachelor's degree in legal studies.

Naturally curious, she felt she needed to gain a deeper understanding of people – who they are, the environment in which they are raised and how their experiences influence their choices. That pushed her into the mental health field, and she received a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Medaille University.

She started her career as an intern and later a counselor with BestSelf Behavioral Health at the provider's location at 951 Niagara St. on the West Side. There, she was able to engage with individuals from all backgrounds, including the immigrant, Hispanic and Black populations.

"That's where I began to really get an understanding of who people are," she said. "They present in many forms but at heart, we're all the same."

'Cycle of grief'

Young-Ford can vividly recall where she was and what she was doing when news began to break that a gunman had opened fire at about 2:30 p.m. at Tops on what had been a beautiful spring day in Buffalo.

She was at home and had just put her two young children down for a nap when a close friend messaged her: "Hey, I know you have family on Jefferson. Are you seeing what's happening right now?"

Young-Ford immediately grabbed her phone and found a live feed on Facebook, watching police apprehend the gunman but also seeing the bodies through her screen.

As more details emerged and it became clear the shooting was racially motivated, Young-Ford felt a strong need for the community to come together and support those in need. Not long after, she got a call from BestSelf President and CEO Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, who asked if she wanted to be part of the community response.

Young-Ford, who at the time was on leave after having her second child, sped up her transition back to work, arranged child care and responded on May 18, four days after the shooting.

"I said, 'I have an obligation to my community to be of service to them during this time,' " she said.

Young-Ford said community providers gathered at a location on East Ferry Street. BestSelf had a table set up, as did the American Red Cross, Endeavor Health Services and many others.

Counselors were called on to do the initial interviews with those affected and to help relay information to FBI investigators about who might have been in the store at the time of the shooting.

Young-Ford wasn't sure what to expect.

Some of the people who came in spilled all of their emotions at once – "like a dam broke," she said.

Some wanted to process their thoughts out loud with another person.

Others were apprehensive – they didn't want to talk much but still wanted support.

As the on-site counseling and her work continued, Young-Ford built strong relationships with many of the victims' families, the survivors, first responders and the larger community. Within months, that propelled her into the role as director of the Resiliency Center, created in the aftermath of May 14.

And as her work continued, some of those people who didn't want to talk much days after the tragedy slowly began to open up.

"They came back and they had more to say each time, because they realized that each day was different," she said. "It was like a cycle of grief for the community at large."

The center put on events for survivors, Tops associates and first responders. That included a Thanksgiving and then a holiday toy drive for Tops associates. There was a holiday treat decorating event for survivors and their families.

And then when the December blizzard hit – another event that exposed Buffalo's inequities, particularly around housing – the Resiliency Center made resources available to those affected.

Though the Resiliency Center went through a transition with the administration change, Young-Ford has been a mainstay the whole time, providing continuity to the community.

She was there the day the Tops reopened in mid-July. And on the six-month anniversary, when a moment of silence was held at the store, Young-Ford and a small team came to the supermarket to offer support to anyone who needed it.

On May 5, the day Young-Ford spoke to The Buffalo News, she picked up balloons for a balloon release that happened the next day with the family of victim Celestine Chaney, who would have been 66 on May 6.

Even a year later, the emotions for many are still very fresh, she said, and there is anxiety with the anniversary approaching.

Some survivors are further along in the healing process, while others still don't want to think about what happened May 14. And some have good days intermixed with challenging ones.

No matter where they are in their timeline, Young-Ford sees it as her job to amplify what the survivors and the community are telling her. That is the "why" that drives her in her position, especially on the difficult days.

"I'm very committed to them because I'm an advocate first," she said. "They'll always have me."