Union wins vote at second Starbucks store in WNY

The union that last month organized a Starbucks in Buffalo, and attracted nationwide attention in doing so, celebrated another victory Monday after the National Labor Relations Board declared it the winner at a store in Cheektowaga.

The NLRB on Monday confirmed it issued the certification of representation in the election involving workers at the Starbucks at 4255 Genesee St., across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Workers at the Cheektowaga store on Dec. 9 voted 15-9 in favor of the union, but there were seven challenged ballots – none of which were opened and counted. NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said Monday that those challenges were sustained, keeping the final vote at 15-9 and giving the union the win.

Starbucks now has 10 business days to file a request for review with the NLRB. If that happens and the board grants the request, the results could come under review. If such a request is denied, the results are final and Starbucks must bargain with the union.

As it stands, only two of Starbucks nearly 9,000 company-operated stores in the United States are organized, and both of them are in Western New York: the Cheektowaga store and the Elmwood Avenue location in Buffalo.

