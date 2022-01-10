Union wins vote at second Starbucks store in WNY

The union that last month organized a Starbucks in Buffalo, and attracted nationwide attention in doing so, celebrated another victory Monday after the National Labor Relations Board declared it the winner at a store in Cheektowaga.
The NLRB on Monday confirmed it issued the certification of representation in the election involving workers at the Starbucks at 4255 Genesee St., across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
Workers at the Cheektowaga store on Dec. 9 voted 15-9 in favor of the union, but there were seven challenged ballots – none of which were opened and counted. NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said Monday that those challenges were sustained, keeping the final vote at 15-9 and giving the union the win.
Starbucks now has 10 business days to file a request for review with the NLRB. If that happens and the board grants the request, the results could come under review. If such a request is denied, the results are final and Starbucks must bargain with the union.
As it stands, only two of Starbucks nearly 9,000 company-operated stores in the United States are organized, and both of them are in Western New York: the Cheektowaga store and the Elmwood Avenue location in Buffalo.
Support Local Journalism
A statement from Starbucks on Monday evening did not indicate whether the company planned to file a request for review with the NLRB.
"Our position hasn't changed: Starbucks success – past, present and future – is built on how we partner together, always with our mission and values at our core," a spokesperson said. "From the beginning, we've been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us at Starbucks, and that conviction has not changed."
The Elmwood store closed for the day Wednesday following the protest, said Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges.
The mood was very different Monday at Starbucks Workers United, which led the closely watched organizing campaign that has since spurred union efforts at Starbucks stores in Mesa, Ariz., Boston, Tennessee, Seattle and Chicago, among other locations.
"Finally, the partners feel we have a voice at our workplace – this is an emotional day for all partners here who have fought so hard to make our voices heard in the work we do," Lexi Rizzo, a shift supervisor at the Cheektowaga store, said in a statement.
Monday also was the first day back at work for employees of the Elmwood store, several of whom walked off the job Wednesday to protest what they viewed as unsafe Covid-19 levels that left the location short-staffed.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.