Union vote count at three Buffalo-area Starbucks stores gets delayed
top story

Starbucks (copy)

Starbucks Workers United, a Buffalo area group of Starbucks holds a press conference outside the store at Sheridan and Bailey to announce that three more stores have petitioned for a union election, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The stores in Depew, Sheridan and Bailey and Walden and Anderson join three other Buffalo area Starbucks who will be receiving their ballots within the next day or two. This is the store at Sheridan and Bailey in Amherst. 

 Sharon Cantillon

It will take a little longer to find out whether workers at three more Buffalo-area Starbucks stores will vote in favor of union representation. 

The vote count scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was postponed by the National Labor Relations Board, after the agency did not issue a decision on a request from Starbucks ahead of time.

Starbucks is arguing that workers shouldn't be allowed to organize on a store-by-store basis, instead preferring employees at all area locations cast ballots in a single, combined vote. It's an argument the coffee chain has repeatedly lost in previous requests.

The ballots for the three stores are being impounded until the board issues a decision. The three stores are at Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga; Sheridan Drive and North Bailey Avenue in Amherst; and Transit and French roads in Depew. 

The organizing movement that started in Buffalo last year has since swept across the country. Starbucks workers at 105 stores in 26 states have filed organizing petitions with the NLRB, looking to join the ranks of two Western New York stores that have successfully organized: the location on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and the store on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

The situation that played out in Western New York mirrors what happened last week in Mesa, Ariz., where workers at a store there also had their vote count delayed because the NLRB had not yet ruled on a Starbucks request. The NLRB on Wednesday denied Starbucks' request for the store in Mesa, allowing the agency's office in Phoenix to reschedule the ballot count.

"I think we can expect a decision, and we'll get the same decision, relatively soon," said Ian Hayes, an attorney for Starbucks Workers United.

Starbucks did not immediately provide a comment Wednesday.

But local Starbucks workers said they were disappointed by the delay.

Colin Cochran, a barista at the Cheektowaga store, said his location originally filed a petition for a union vote more than five months ago.

"Starbucks gets what it wants today," Cochran said. "We're going to get what we want sometime soon."

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

