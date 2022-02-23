Union vote count at three Buffalo-area Starbucks stores gets delayed

It will take a little longer to find out whether workers at three more Buffalo-area Starbucks stores will vote in favor of union representation.

The vote count scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was postponed by the National Labor Relations Board, after the agency did not issue a decision on a request from Starbucks ahead of time.

Starbucks is arguing that workers shouldn't be allowed to organize on a store-by-store basis, instead preferring employees at all area locations cast ballots in a single, combined vote. It's an argument the coffee chain has repeatedly lost in previous requests.

The ballots for the three stores are being impounded until the board issues a decision. The three stores are at Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga; Sheridan Drive and North Bailey Avenue in Amherst; and Transit and French roads in Depew.

The organizing movement that started in Buffalo last year has since swept across the country. Starbucks workers at 105 stores in 26 states have filed organizing petitions with the NLRB, looking to join the ranks of two Western New York stores that have successfully organized: the location on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and the store on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

