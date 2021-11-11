Union vote ballots mailed to Starbucks workers

Ballots were mailed Wednesday to employees of three Buffalo-area Starbucks stores that Starbucks Workers United hopes to unionize.

Starbucks had asked the National Labor Relations Board to delay the distribution of the ballots. The NLRB has not yet issued a ruling on that motion and sent out the ballots as planned.

If the voting proceeds as scheduled, ballots are due back to the NLRB by Dec. 8, and would be counted the following day.

The votes will be counted separately for each of the three stores, to determine whether they voted in favor of or against union representation.

Matt Glynn

