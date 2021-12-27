Union nursing home workers at Amherst's Weinberg Campus ratify new labor deal

"We recognize the importance of providing our dedicated staff with appropriate wages and benefits," Weinberg Campus President and CEO Bob Mayer said. "Unfortunately nursing homes in New York State have experienced chronic Medicaid underfunding for several years which has made it very difficult to attract and retain staff. We are hopeful that New York State will step up and provide appropriate Medicaid reimbursement to nursing homes so that health care workers can be paid the wages that they deserve."

The contract, which 1199SEIU said makes the Weinberg Campus workers among the highest-paid nursing home caregivers in Western New York, calls for new starting rates of $24 an hour for licensed practical nurses, $16.50 an hour for certified nurse assistants and more than $15 an hour for cooks, environmental services workers and housekeepers.

The union said it also won a 6% pension increase.

The union believes the contract could help attract new workers to Weinberg Campus. Staffing shortages in the nursing home industry have been a huge challenge, causing many facilities to curtail new admissions and bring in more expensive agency workers.

"It's been a long time coming and now these workers have some sense of security for the next two years, including excellent wages and benefits" Darlene Gates, a 1199SEIU organizer, said in the release. "These wages set a standard for union health care workers in our area."

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.

