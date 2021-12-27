Union nursing home workers at Amherst's Weinberg Campus ratify new labor deal

More than 200 nursing home employees at Weinberg Campus in Amherst have ratified a two-year labor agreement, a deal they say comes with significant wage increases, higher starting pay rates and improved pension contributions that could help attract and retain workers to alleviate staffing shortages.
The two sides were able to reach a two-year agreement late Dec. 13, the workers' union, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, announced Monday.
Union workers had been working without a contract since Oct. 31, when a one-year extension expired.
The contract, which runs through Oct. 31, 2023, includes wage increases averaging 23% in the contract's first year, retroactive to Nov. 1. Wages would rise another 3% to 4% in 2022, the union said.
For the wage rates to go into effect, however, the union said the agreement must be approved by Elderwood, which is buying the majority of Weinberg Campus. That deal, first announced in November 2017, is still pending, seemingly further delayed during a pandemic in which the state Health Department has not been processing approvals for ownership transfers.
Elderwood did not respond to a request seeking comment Monday.
Just under 200 nursing home workers at Weinberg Campus in Amherst are working without a contract while they weigh a job action should their fight for a multiyear contract stall. Complicating matters more is a long-delayed sale of most of the campus.
In a statement, the nonprofit Weinberg Campus confirmed it had reached a deal with the union.
"We recognize the importance of providing our dedicated staff with appropriate wages and benefits," Weinberg Campus President and CEO Bob Mayer said. "Unfortunately nursing homes in New York State have experienced chronic Medicaid underfunding for several years which has made it very difficult to attract and retain staff. We are hopeful that New York State will step up and provide appropriate Medicaid reimbursement to nursing homes so that health care workers can be paid the wages that they deserve."
The contract, which 1199SEIU said makes the Weinberg Campus workers among the highest-paid nursing home caregivers in Western New York, calls for new starting rates of $24 an hour for licensed practical nurses, $16.50 an hour for certified nurse assistants and more than $15 an hour for cooks, environmental services workers and housekeepers.
The union said it also won a 6% pension increase.
Orchard Park resident Connor Kolb has been trying to get his grandparents in the same Western New York nursing home for more than six months. But that has proven difficult, if not nearly impossible, amid severe staffing issues at the region's nursing homes.
The union believes the contract could help attract new workers to Weinberg Campus. Staffing shortages in the nursing home industry have been a huge challenge, causing many facilities to curtail new admissions and bring in more expensive agency workers.
"It's been a long time coming and now these workers have some sense of security for the next two years, including excellent wages and benefits" Darlene Gates, a 1199SEIU organizer, said in the release. "These wages set a standard for union health care workers in our area."
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.