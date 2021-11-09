Union expands effort to organize Starbucks stores

Starbucks Workers United said it will try to unionize employees at three additional Buffalo-area stores, expanding an organizing effort that has drawn national attention and visits from top Starbucks figures.
The union on Tuesday said it was filing petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to conduct votes at Starbucks stores at 4770 Transit Road in Depew, 3186 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, and 1775 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga.
Workers United, which is seeking to organize workers at three stores, is preparing to announce its campaign has "expanded to even more stores."
Meanwhile, the NLRB was preparing to mail out union election ballots Wednesday to workers from three other stores: Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga and Camp Road in Hamburg.
If the union succeeds in the voting, those would become the first corporate-owned Starbucks stores in the country to unionize.
The Seattle-based coffee chain on Monday requested that the NLRB delay the voting process from starting. The company claimed the NLRB's acting regional director erred in allowing each of the three stores to hold individual elections, rather than conduct a single election covering workers at all the locations. Starbucks wants more time for the NLRB in Washington, D.C., to review the motion.
Howard Schultz's visit comes just days before workers at three area Starbucks locations will begin voting in a union election.
Starbucks United members on Tuesday said they were undeterred.
"We know that there's no real foot to stand on with this and we don't anticipate this delaying our election in any way," said Michelle Eisen, an organizer and 11-year employee who works at the Elmwood Avenue store.
The ballots are scheduled to be mailed to the workers' home addresses on Wednesday. The NLRB will collect ballots through Dec. 8 and count them the following day.
Starbucks has 20 Buffalo-area stores, among about 8,000 nationwide. Efforts to organize three of those area locations has generated national media coverage. And workers involved in the effort say top Starbucks officials have devoted extraordinary attention to the Buffalo market in recent weeks.
Workers say Rosann Williams, president of Starbucks North America, has been a frequent presence here. Howard Schultz – chairman emeritus of Starbucks, the former CEO and the company's largest individual shareholder – spoke to Buffalo-area workers at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo on Saturday. Employees said the chief operating officer, John Culver, also came to town.
If the effort is successful, Buffalo would be home to the very first corporate-owned Starbucks in the U.S. to unionize.
Eisen said union organizers are "disappointed" by Starbucks' response to the organizing effort.
"What we're hoping for is to give them a chance to actually put into action what they say that their mission statement is, which is to take care of their community and take care of their workers," she said. "At this point, the only way to ensure that that happens is to hold them accountable, and we'll need a seat at the table in order to do that."
The company has previously denied engaging in any intimidation tactics related to the organizing drive.
Starbucks in September asked the NLRB to open up the vote to employees of all 20 Buffalo-area stores. Starbucks Workers United called that a stalling tactic and has concentrated on limiting the election to the three individual stores where workers had filed petitions.
In response to the expanded organizing drive, Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges said Tuesday: "Our position has not changed: we believe all of our partners in this Buffalo market deserve the right to vote.
If the votes are successful, as the workers predict, the stores would become the first union Starbucks shops in the nation.
"Today’s announcement that partners in three additional Buffalo stores are filing to vote underscores our position that partners throughout the market should have a voice in this important decision," he said. "We remain focused on creating the best Starbucks experience for all our partners as well as maintaining open, transparent, and direct conversations."
One of the three additional stores Starbucks Workers United wants to unionize, in Cheektowaga, was temporarily converted to a training center after the organizing effort got underway and has since reopened as a store. Starbucks denied the temporary switch was related to the union campaign.
Eisen claimed Starbucks has ramped up staffing at the reopened store, to about 40 workers, in what she contends is a bid to "dilute" a future vote to unionize that location.
"In spite of all of that, (the workers) still believe they're going to get a majority and they're going to win that election, which is why they've chosen to file (a petition) today," she said.
Eisen said she was looking forward to workers getting to cast ballots. The campaign kicked off when employees from the first three stores filed petitions with the NLRB last August.
"This is the end of the road for this fight," Eisen said. "We're just ready to get this over with and move on to the bargaining team."
