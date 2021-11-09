Union expands effort to organize Starbucks stores

Starbucks Workers United said it will try to unionize employees at three additional Buffalo-area stores, expanding an organizing effort that has drawn national attention and visits from top Starbucks figures.

The union on Tuesday said it was filing petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to conduct votes at Starbucks stores at 4770 Transit Road in Depew, 3186 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, and 1775 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga.

Starbucks aims to delay union vote as organizers target more stores Workers United, which is seeking to organize workers at three stores, is preparing to announce its campaign has "expanded to even more stores."

Meanwhile, the NLRB was preparing to mail out union election ballots Wednesday to workers from three other stores: Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga and Camp Road in Hamburg.

If the union succeeds in the voting, those would become the first corporate-owned Starbucks stores in the country to unionize.

The Seattle-based coffee chain on Monday requested that the NLRB delay the voting process from starting. The company claimed the NLRB's acting regional director erred in allowing each of the three stores to hold individual elections, rather than conduct a single election covering workers at all the locations. Starbucks wants more time for the NLRB in Washington, D.C., to review the motion.

Starbucks United members on Tuesday said they were undeterred.