The Tesla Workers United campaign isn't the first attempt to organize workers at Tesla Inc.’s plant in South Buffalo.

In late 2018, the United Steelworkers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers unions launched a joint campaign to organize workers at the RiverBend facility.

That effort has not led to what organizing campaigns seek: union representation of the workforce. Asked this week about the status of their Tesla campaign, Steelworkers and IBEW representatives did not provide an update.

More than four years ago, the Steelworkers and IBEW aimed to organize production and maintenance workers at the plant, which was focused on solar products manufacturing.

The Steelworkers at the time said the campaign would go “beyond the traditional organizing model,” by partnering with the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York and the Coalition for Economic Justice.

Holly Nowak, executive director of the Coalition for Economic Justice, said this week her organization was “involved in previous efforts, but has not been a part of conversations for this most recent (organizing) push.”

Chris Marawski, executive director of the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York, said his organization "has not been active in that partnership for some time, and as far as I know, it is no longer an active campaign."

The new organizing drive at the Tesla plant, which was announced Tuesday, began among employees of the company's Autopilot program. Tesla Workers United said its effort has spread to the production plant, and its organizing committee now includes employees from those operations.

The Tesla Workers United campaign faced a new challenge this week when Tesla fired workers at the South Buffalo plant. The campaign said 40 workers were fired. Tesla said the number was 27. Tesla Workers United claimed the firings were retaliation for the organizing effort announced Tuesday. The company said the firings stemmed from poor performance reviews, and were unrelated to the union campaign.

In 2019, the Steelworkers accused Tesla of improperly firing several workers in retaliation for their pro-union activities. The union filed an unfair labor practice charge with the NLRB, but later withdrew the charge, without explanation.

Seeking representation

When unions win the right to represent workers at an employer, it is typically achieved through an election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board. Such an election has not taken place involving workers at the RiverBend plant since it opened.

In order for the NLRB to conduct an election, at least 30% of workers must sign cards or a petition saying they want a union. If an election is held, and a majority of workers who cast ballots vote in favor of unionizing, the NLRB certifies the union as the workers’ representative for collective bargaining.

An employer can also voluntarily recognize a union as the workers’ representative, if a majority of workers sign cards saying they want the union to represent them. But that pathway is less common.

The nature of the work inside Tesla’s RiverBend plant has changed over time, as the company’s solar roof product has struggled to gain traction. The plant is making electronic components for its electric vehicle Superchargers and inverters for some of its battery products in Buffalo. The company also has hired hundreds of people to work on its autonomous driving programs for electric vehicles, although many of those positions are for data annotation work.

In a report filed with the state, Tesla said it had about 2,000 employees as of late January. Tesla Workers United said the Autopilot program alone consists of about 800 workers. The state used about $950 million in taxpayer funds to build and partially equip the South Buffalo factory, and the company is obligated to meet job targets in order to avoid financial penalties under its agreement with the state.

Organizing efforts

Rochester-based Workers United, an affiliate of SEIU, is known for supporting Starbucks workers in successfully organizing several Buffalo-area stores. Those efforts, which began in 2021, generated significant pushback from Starbucks corporate officials.

Organizing efforts have spread to Starbucks stores around the country, but union representatives are still seeking a first labor contract with the company at one of the stores.

Workers United also represents workers at two Lexington Co-Op locations who voted in favor of union representation in December.

If the union’s campaign at Tesla’s South Buffalo plant succeeds, it would become the first unionized Tesla workplace in the nation. The effort has drawn national media attention, given the high profile of the company and its CEO, Elon Musk.

There was similar national attention in April 2022 when an independent union, called the Amazon Labor Union, won an election at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island. It was the first Amazon workplace to vote in favor of unionizing. Since then, the Amazon Labor Union has lost elections at two other locations.

In Getzville, an independent union is trying to gather support to make a GEICO customer service center the first unionized workforce at the insurer. GEICO United did not respond to a request for an update this week.

Facing Tesla

Musk has voiced opposition to unions in the past. He was rebuked for a 2018 tweet in which he said Tesla workers could lose their stock options if they chose to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board determined that violated federal labor law, and ordered him to delete the tweet.

In March 2022, Musk posted a tweet inviting the United Auto Workers to try to organize a Tesla facility in California. “I’d like hereby to invite UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience,” he wrote. “Tesla will do nothing to stop them.”

Tesla Workers United has asked the company to sign a list of fair election principles that call for protecting workers’ rights throughout the organizing process and, if the campaign leads to an election won by the union, to commit to negotiating a contract.

Peter DeJesus Jr., president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, denounced the firings. He said it can be challenging for a union to organize the first workplace within a large corporation.

“Any time you’re trying to organize is tough, but when you’re trying to be the first in a specific sector or industry, it’s hard," he said. "You look at Amazon, you look at GEICO, you look at, now, Tesla. It is tough. You’re talking about billionaires who are not going to go down lightly to any type of campaign that is going to take power away from them.

“This is going to be a fight, as they always are, but we will be there to show support stand stand in solidarity and to assist any affiliates as needed."