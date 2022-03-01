Union accuses Starbucks of violating labor law

Starbucks Workers United has filed 21 unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the coffee chain of surveillance of workers in its stores and interfering with union elections.
The union claims Starbucks has repeatedly violated federal labor law, at stores in Buffalo and around the country, as the Seattle-based company pushes back against workers' efforts to unionize those stores.
"We've had dozens of people give affidavits to the agency," said Ian Hayes, an attorney for Starbucks Workers United. "We've presented thousands of pages of documents to support our allegations."
Two Buffalo-area Starbucks stores have voted in favor of union representation. Over 100 stores around the country have petitioned to hold elections of their own.
Ian Hayes, an attorney for Starbucks Workers United, said the union is asking the NLRB to rule not only that the company violated federal labor law but to halt what the union claims is illegal activity.
"Our position here is that this has been an extraordinarily vicious anti-union campaign, and it calls for extraordinary remedies," he said.
Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesman, said in response to the unfair labor practice charges: "Claims of anti-union activity are categorically false."
Separately, Starbucks Workers United is awaiting a decision about elections at three Buffalo-area Starbucks stores. The ballots were scheduled to be counted Feb. 23, but the count was postponed until the NLRB issues a decision on a review requested by Starbucks.
The company has asked the NLRB to allow workers at all Buffalo-area Starbucks to cast ballots, instead of only those from the three stores where elections were held: Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga; Sheridan Drive and North Bailey Avenue in Amherst; and Transit and French roads in Depew.
Meanwhile, contract talks are under way between Starbucks Workers United members at the Elmwood Avenue store and the company, and are set to begin soon for workers at a Genesee Street store in Cheektowaga, said Michelle Eisen, a union organizer.
Workers at a Starbucks store at Delaware and Chippewa have filed a petition to hold an election, but the NLRB has not yet ruled on that request.