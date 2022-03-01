Union accuses Starbucks of violating labor law

Starbucks Workers United has filed 21 unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the coffee chain of surveillance of workers in its stores and interfering with union elections.

The union claims Starbucks has repeatedly violated federal labor law, at stores in Buffalo and around the country, as the Seattle-based company pushes back against workers' efforts to unionize those stores.

"We've had dozens of people give affidavits to the agency," said Ian Hayes, an attorney for Starbucks Workers United. "We've presented thousands of pages of documents to support our allegations."

Two Buffalo-area Starbucks stores have voted in favor of union representation. Over 100 stores around the country have petitioned to hold elections of their own.

Ian Hayes, an attorney for Starbucks Workers United, said the union is asking the NLRB to rule not only that the company violated federal labor law but to halt what the union claims is illegal activity.

"Our position here is that this has been an extraordinarily vicious anti-union campaign, and it calls for extraordinary remedies," he said.