Uniland wins $3.1 million in tax breaks for new Lackawanna warehouse

Uniland Development Co. will get more than $3.1 million in new tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for its second proposed warehouse at the Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna.

The ECIDA backed a 10-year package of property, mortgage-recording and sales tax relief for the Amherst-based developer's plan to construct a 151,200-square-foot industrial warehouse at 10 Dona St., next to an identical facility that is under construction. That's along Route 5 south of Buffalo, on part of the vast former Bethlehem Steel campus that the ECIDA is converting into a business park.

Like the first one, the new $19.7 million warehouse is being built without a tenant lined up but with the assumption that demand is strong enough to fill it. In fact, the first one already landed its first tenant – Total Quality Assurance International, a quality-control firm, which will take up 81,000 square feet of space.

"We have continuing interest in 8 Dona and we already have interest in space that is excluding 8 Dona," said Kellena Kane, Uniland's director of development.

The warehouse is being constructed "so it can be as flexible as possible" to accommodate up to four tenants or one large tenant, Kane said.

"It’s in response to our region’s lack of readily available industrial space," Kane said. "We are in need of ready-made space in order to attract as well as retain growing industrial companies."

Kane said the project name and address will eventually change, as it's adjacent to a new road to the west in the business park that is under construction off Dona. The city will announce the road's new name soon.

Uniland projected the venture will create 41 full-time jobs, with an average salary of $41,700, not including 84 construction jobs. The company argued that it needed ECIDA's help to offset the "substantial and unknown costs" of brownfield remediation, the risk of speculative development, and the challenge of finding financing without tenants in place. The project was also backed by Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo.