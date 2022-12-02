 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Uniland wins $3.1 million in tax breaks for new Lackawanna warehouse

  Updated
Dona Street warehouse rendering

A rendering of the proposed second warehouse at 8 Dona St., in the new Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna.

 Provided
Uniland Development Co. will get more than $3.1 million in new tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for its second proposed warehouse at the Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna.

The ECIDA backed a 10-year package of property, mortgage-recording and sales tax relief for the Amherst-based developer's plan to construct a 151,200-square-foot industrial warehouse at 10 Dona St., next to an identical facility that is under construction. That's along Route 5 south of Buffalo, on part of the vast former Bethlehem Steel campus that the ECIDA is converting into a business park.

8 Dona site plan

A site plan showing the two new "spec" warehouses that Uniland Development Co. is building at 8 Dona St., in the Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna.

Like the first one, the new $19.7 million warehouse is being built without a tenant lined up but with the assumption that demand is strong enough to fill it. In fact, the first one already landed its first tenant – Total Quality Assurance International, a quality-control firm, which will take up 81,000 square feet of space.

"We have continuing interest in 8 Dona and we already have interest in space that is excluding 8 Dona," said Kellena Kane, Uniland's director of development.

Uniland building

Iron workers from Empire Erectors assemble the roofing rafters on a 150,000 square feet building being constructed by Uniland Development Company that will be leased to a needy occupant. The location is at Route 5 and Dona Street in Lackawanna and is coming along nicely. This was taken on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The warehouse is being constructed "so it can be as flexible as possible" to accommodate up to four tenants or one large tenant, Kane said.

"It’s in response to our region’s lack of readily available industrial space," Kane said. "We are in need of ready-made space in order to attract as well as retain growing industrial companies."

Kane said the project name and address will eventually change, as it's adjacent to a new road to the west in the business park that is under construction off Dona. The city will announce the road's new name soon.

8 Dona photo

An aerial photo of the new warehouse at 8 Dona St., under construction by Uniland Development Co.

Uniland projected the venture will create 41 full-time jobs, with an average salary of $41,700, not including 84 construction jobs. The company argued that it needed ECIDA's help to offset the "substantial and unknown costs" of brownfield remediation, the risk of speculative development, and the challenge of finding financing without tenants in place. The project was also backed by Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo.

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is developing Renaissance Commerce Park, a 240-acre manufacturing campus on a reclaimed portion of the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna. The long vacant site has been remediated through the Brownfield program and is coming to life as new manufacturing business arrive.
