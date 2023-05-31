The first warehouse in Lackawanna leased up before it formally opened.

The second one is seeing strong demand, and it's still under construction.

So Uniland Development Co. is going for a warehouse triple play on the former Bethlehem Steel site.

The Amherst developer is proposing to construct a third warehouse or light-manufacturing facility in the Renaissance Commerce Park, on another 12-acre parcel that it would purchase from the county's Industrial Land Development Corp. It's offering to pay $552,500 for the landlocked site, just west of its second facility and Route 5.

The planned facility would be at least 150,000 square feet in size, comparable to the two next to it. Upon completion, that would mean Uniland will have constructed a total of more than 500,000 square feet of "spec" industrial space in the 150-acre business park on the former Bethlehem Steel campus.

"The new facility will help to meet demand for spec manufacturing and warehouse space in the region," according to a memo from the staff of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to the board of directors of the ILDC, which is a subsidiary of ECIDA.

Western New York has been plagued by a severe shortage of available industrial space that could be sold or leased to businesses looking to expand or relocate to the region. According to an annual report by brokerage firm CBRE-Upstate New York, just 1.3% of the industrial space in the region was vacant at the end of last year. That's 925,233 square feet of unleased space throughout the region – which means the Uniland expansion is significant.

It also demonstrates the success of the county's initiative to create Renaissance Commerce Park at the long vacant former steelmaking site between Route 5 and Lake Erie. TMP Technologies and Sucro Sourcing have built or renovated facilities at the Bethlehem Steel site, and the county is working to put in roads, utilities and other infrastructure to support further growth.

But adding the speculative warehouse and light-industrial space is critical for the region to meet the growing demand from businesses, as well as to fill up the park.

"As you go into these things, you never know how the marketplace is going to react to a property coming online, and so far we’ve been pleasantly pleased with the overall interest that we’re getting," said ECIDA and ILDC CEO John Cappellino. "It shows that if we continue to invest in getting the sites ready for development, that there’s interest in the marketplace."

Uniland first bought a 9.5-acre parcel at 8 Dona St., where it constructed the a 150,000-square-foot warehouse for $17 million. It soon landed Total Quality Assurance International as the anchor tenant, with 108,000 square feet, and then signed Max Advanced Brakes of Markham, Ont., in March for the remaining 42,000 square feet, just as it formally opened the facility.

In the interim, it bought another 10.75 acres next door, at what is now 2 Steelworkers Way, where it is building a facility of 170,000 to 200,000 square feet, at a cost of $20 million. And rival Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. plans to buy an 11.5-acre site on the south side of Dona, where it would construct a warehouse or light industrial building of as much as 250,000 square feet.

"It is certainly validation for the overall effort to continue to develop the property," Cappellino said. "We still have a lot of acreage available. We’re not building the buildings. We need other investors to come to the table."