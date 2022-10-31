Uniland wants tax break for second Renaissance Commerce Park warehouse in Lackawanna

As Uniland Development Corp. prepares to start construction on its second warehouse on the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna, the Amherst-based developer is looking for tax breaks to help finance it.

Uniland is planning to construct a 151,200-square-foot industrial facility on vacant land at 10 Dona St., next to the first warehouse that it is completing at 8 Dona. That first one was sought by Erie County through a request-for-proposals that resulted in Uniland getting the nod, and $2.8 million in tax breaks.

Uniland is asking for $835,087 in sales tax breaks, $70,235 in mortgage-recording tax relief, and an unspecified property tax break for the project.

"The project could not be undertaken but for the financial assistance being provided by the agency," which is "required to mitigate added risk of the proposed speculative development," it said.

The developer noted the substantial costs related to brownfield remediation. "The extent of these costs will not only be significant but also unknown until work commences," it wrote.

It's also more difficult to get financing without tenants lined up, Uniland said, and it needs to ensure that this project is economically competitive.

If Uniland is unable to obtain financial assistance from the ECIDA, the project as stated would not be carried out, Uniland warned. "Such an outcome would have an adverse impact not only on Uniland, but also on the broader business climate and the overall community."

Both warehouses are part of a larger effort by the county and its Industrial Land & Development Corp. to build off the developments by sugar refinery Sucro Sourcing and TMP Technologies, which makes the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. The goal is to transform 130 acres of the 1,200-acre former steelmaking campus into the Renaissance Commerce Park, a light industrial business complex along Route 5.

Uniland's two warehouses are virtually identical, and both are being built on "spec" for potential future clients with advanced manufacturing or regional distribution warehousing operations, according to Uniland's application to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

Speculative construction is typically riskier since there are no tenants lined up. But the first warehouse is 53% leased before it's even finished, so Uniland felt confident enough to take on the financial risk of building a second, the company wrote. A third one is being planned by rival Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. on another parcel of land on the other side of Dona.

"The Buffalo-Niagara region lacks ready-now buildings to attract and retain companies seeking modern industrial buildings, a stark impediment to growing this fast-growing segment compared to peer markets," Uniland officials wrote, citing a report by Invest Buffalo Niagara and other market research.

Plans for the $19.69 million project have been submitted to Lackawanna officials, with approval expected Nov. 16, Uniland said. The site, which is located in a state Brownfield Opportunity Area, is properly zoned as part of the Bethlehem Redevelopment Area. The developer said it intends to build the facility so it could handle three different tenant spaces.

"Tenant demand will dictate the final floor plan," it wrote.