Uniland unveils plans for residential apartments at CrossPoint in strategy shift

The park currently has more than 42.5 acres of land available for development, in eight different parcels – one at either end and a cluster in the center. Uniland is taking up 7.5 acres of one of the sites – at 250 CrossPoint Parkway – for the residential project, leaving 35 acres still available.

"This location is already amenity-rich," Uniland spokesman Ryan Weisz said. "By adding a residential complex, it adds another dimension to an already thriving location."

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa praised Uniland's past success, but said he was "excited" about the new concept.

"These office parks need to diversify. There’s a lot of land holdings, but the office market post-Covid is still a little wobbly in terms of its future," said Kulpa, who said Uniland approached him about the concept two months ago. "Single-use occupancies aren't sustainable in the long-term."

Uniland looking to add 600 parking spaces for Fidelis Care at CrossPoint Uniland Development Co. plans to build a 6-acre parking lot with about 600 spaces at its CrossPoint Business Park in Getzville to provide additional parking for employees at Fidelis Care. The Queens-based health insurance provider had more than 1,100 employees here as of 2017. The company occupies two buildings in the business park, 480 and 490 CrossPoint Parkway, and

He described the business park as "a little dead when you drive in," contrasting it with Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.'s Centerpointe Park on Essjay Road.

"It needs some vitality, and I think this is a great way to do that," Kulpa said. "It puts a new front door on that office park."