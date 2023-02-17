It didn't take long after moving in for the main tenant at Uniland Development Co.'s new Lackawanna warehouse to realize it would need significantly more space than it had already signed up for.

Shortly after taking up 81,000 square feet of space at the new facility at 8 Dona St., Total Quality Assurance International has expanded to 108,000 square feet, taking up 72% of the industrial building in the Renaissance Commerce Park.

“We saw the direction our business was headed and how demand has continued to grow locally,” said Total Quality Chief Operating Officer Joe Wolkiewicz. “It just made sense to expand now at this dynamic facility before the space was taken.”

Flushing, Mich.-based Total Quality provides engineering, logistics, warehouses and quality control services. The company, which came to Buffalo in 2011, previously occupied 53,000 square feet of industrial and office space at 375 Commerce Drive in Amherst, so the move doubles its total space. It employs 45 locally.

The 150,000-square-foot building is the first of two identical warehouses that Uniland is constructing at Renaissance Commerce Park, a 150-acre business complex that is being created by the land-development affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, using a portion of the vast former Bethlehem Steel campus along the shore of Lake Erie.

Uniland began construction on the first warehouse in October 2021, and is preparing to start work on the second building next door, at 2 Steelworkers Way.