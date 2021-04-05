Uniland seeks tax breaks for new Lackawanna spec warehouse

Uniland officials expect to be able to fill the project with one or more tenants, as it's designed to be easily divided into three spaces.The project stems from a request for proposals issued in February 2020 by an Erie County Industrial Development Agency affiliate.

"Western New York has been missing out on large-scale industrial projects, as end-users have opted for other municipalities," Uniland wrote in its application to the IDA.

The facility would be located on a 9.12-acre vacant brownfield lot, part of a larger parcel of up to 10.27 acres that the developer will acquire from the IDA affiliate that owns the 130-acre Bethlehem Steel property. The sale itself, for Uniland has agreed to pay $25,000 an acre or $228,000 for the site.

The building would include 90,720 square feet of warehouse space and 45,360 square feet for manufacturing, with another 15,120 square feet for offices.

Uniland is seeking a combination of $578,347 in sales tax relief and $57,532 in mortgage recording exemptions, plus a property tax break that will be even more lucrative.

"The ECIDA benefits are necessary to ensure that this project is economically competitive," Uniland wrote in its application. "It is typically difficult to get financing for a venture project without having tenants identified."