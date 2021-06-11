Uniland scales back Eastern Hills Mall town-center plan

The developers also have not yet lined up future tenants, although Weisz said that effort can now begin

"Ultimately, it will be a market-driven project, so it's too soon to know which retailers will or won't be there in the future," he said. "The timeline for the phases will be based on market needs. We’re not envisioning a specific start or end date for each phase as the project will be continuously developed."

Officials had hoped to start work this year, but Weisz conceded that the municipal approval process and pre-development planning will likely take 12 to 18 months, pushing the start of construction to at least the second half of 2022. The work will begin on the north end of the property.

The developers said that mall operations "will continue as usual" during the project, which "really resonated with the merchants" in the mall, who met with the developers on Tuesday, Weisz said.

"Merchants loved that it’s going to remain open. They think that is so much more community focused," he said. "The merchants that are onsite have been not only an important part of the mall’s past, but part of the vision going forward."