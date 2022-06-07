Uniland proposes fourth new warehouse – this time in Niagara

As Uniland Development Co. continues construction on a new industrial warehouse in Lackawanna, with plans to start a second one next door, the Amherst-based developer is taking aim at a third one, this time in Niagara County.

But unlike the other two, this one is aimed at one tenant – a Canadian firm whose U.S. operation would relocate from nearby Wheatfield.

Uniland is proposing to construct a new single-story industrial building with 150,000 square feet of space at 3401 Military Road in the Town of Niagara.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

That's on the east side of Military, between Lockport Roads and Woodside Place. And it's northwest of both the Niagara Thruway exit at Porter and Packard roads, and the Niagara Falls International Airport.

According to documents submitted to the town, the new facility is being designed for Fairview USA Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Toronto-based Fairview Ltd., an international manufacturer and distributor of fittings and hoses. The company's head office and domestic sales operation is currently located at 3777 Commerce Court in Wheatfield, but would occupy more than half of the proposed new facility, making it the anchor tenant.

Founded in 1969, Fairview now operates 11 sales and distribution facilities across Canada and the United States, with over 250,000 square feet of warehouse space. It sells more than 15,000 items from its catalog – including fittings, adapters, tubes, clamps, cocks, valves and gauges – to companies in the industrial, gas control, plumbing, hydraulic, automotive, truck and RV fields.

The firm needs more room locally and approached Uniland because it wants to expand its current operations and workforce, while adding new machinery, said Uniland spokesman Ryan Weisz. The rest of the space in the new building could either be used for the company's expansion later, or as "spec" space for other firms' needs, he added.

The vacant 25.63-acre property fronts on Military for over 375 feet in length, as well as access from Woodside, and it also abuts a CSX Corp. rail line immediately on the north side. The firm is seeking a partial rezoning of 16.34 acres of the site to allow for the project, and is asking the town Planning Board for "sketch plan review" of the proposed development when it meets Tuesday.

"This is just looking to see if it's even worth pursuing," Weisz said. "We're interested in it, but we need the Town of Niagara to be on board."

The size and focus of the proposed project mirrors what Uniland is doing in Lackawanna, where it is constructing a 150,000-square-foot "spec" warehouse at 8 Dona St., at the Renaissance Commerce Park that Erie County is developing. No tenant is lined up as yet, but that's precisely the purpose, as the project is intended to be almost move-in ready to meet potential client needs.

That's expected to be completed this summer, but Uniland is also planning an almost identical 170,000-square-foot warehouse next door, based on the heavy demand for industrial space locally, and the severe shortage of available options. The second one is targeted for completion by summer 2023, and Uniland just filed with the City of Lackawanna to subdivide the property.







Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.