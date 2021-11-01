Uniland prepares to expand former Mosher clinic building for new BestSelf HQ

Six months after unveiling plans to convert a former medical clinic building near downtown Buffalo into the headquarters for a local nonprofit, Uniland Development Co. is ready to help the agency put its best self forward.

The Amherst-based developer is moving ahead with a project to add a glass-walled third floor to the two-story former William E. Mosher Health Center at 899 Main St. That's at the corner of Main and Carlton streets, at the edge of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

That will add another 16,250 square feet of space, for a total of 66,432 square feet in the renovated building, which is slated to become the new corporate headquarters for BestSelf Behavioral Health after a $20 million renovation and expansion project.

The region's largest community-based mental health organization plans to consolidate its administrative offices, staff and Child Advocacy Center to the facility, which it will acquire from Uniland. That will allow the agency to unite its 200 administrative employees under one roof for the first time since it was formed in July 2017 from the merger of Lake Shore Behavioral Health with Child and Adolescent Treatment Services (CATS).