Uniland plans second Lackawanna warehouse in new Renaissance Commerce Park

With warehouse space in high demand, Uniland Development Co. is planning a second large manufacturing and warehouse building on the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.
The Amherst-based developer intends to build its second 170,000-square-foot facility in the new Renaissance Commerce Park, on up to 10.75 acres of land that it will acquire from an affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.
That's next to the 9.5-acre site where it is constructing a similar 150,000-square-foot building at 8 Dona St., at the corner of the Dona Street Extension and Route 5.
Uniland plans to spend about $17 million on the first facility, which is expected to open in summer 2022 after work began last year. The foundations are being laid now.
It will now invest another $20 million in the second project, which it committed to begin building within the next 18 months. The developer had announced initial plans for the second warehouse at the groundbreaking for the first.
Uniland spokesman Ryan Weisz said the two facilities are intended as companion projects, but the second parcel is slightly larger, allowing for a bigger building.
“We have seen strong demand for our first manufacturing/warehouse building," said Uniland CEO Michael J. Montante. "This has given us further confidence that RCP will continue to be a destination for future industrial users in our region.”
The ILDC board approved the $200,000 land sale this week.
“Momentum is building at the Renaissance Commerce Park in the City of Lackawanna, and business is realizing that this location is an ideal spot to grow and prosper in Erie County,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.
The two parcels are part of the sprawling former Bethlehem Steel property, where the county has already purchased a significant portion for conversion into Renaissance Commerce. And both projects are "speculative," which means they don't yet have tenants firmly lined up, but officials expect to easily fill them based on demand.
"We’re in talks with multiple potential users for the space for both manufacturing and warehouse operations," Weisz said.
That's because of the severe shortage of tenant-ready or even shovel-ready industrial sites around Buffalo Niagara, which poses a challenge to the area's economic development professionals and real estate brokers, and a threat to the region's efforts to recruit more employers and jobs.
The vacancy rate for industrial properties has been hovering around 2% to 3% for several years – much lower than other similar metro areas.
That's why Poloncarz has led a county effort, along with the City of Lackawanna, to purchase 148 acres of the Bethlehem Steel site along Route 5 from site owner Tecumseh Steel and convert them into the park.
Already, local manufacturer TMP Technologies – which produces the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser for Procter & Gamble – bought 28 acres in 2020, and built a new 280,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which opened last year just west of the Uniland parcels.
Uniland became the first developer to invest in the site, and the combination of its dual warehouses and TMP means that nearly one-third of the business park has been sold for redevelopment.
Officials continue to market the rest of the land, while also expanding the property further with a purchase of another 30 acres just south of Dona Street in late 2021. The IDA also is negotiating to buy another 60 adjacent acres, allowing the agency to extend the Shoreline Path Bike Trail south toward Woodlawn Beach.