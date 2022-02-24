Uniland plans second Lackawanna warehouse in new Renaissance Commerce Park

With warehouse space in high demand, Uniland Development Co. is planning a second large manufacturing and warehouse building on the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.

The Amherst-based developer intends to build its second 170,000-square-foot facility in the new Renaissance Commerce Park, on up to 10.75 acres of land that it will acquire from an affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

That's next to the 9.5-acre site where it is constructing a similar 150,000-square-foot building at 8 Dona St., at the corner of the Dona Street Extension and Route 5.

Uniland plans to spend about $17 million on the first facility, which is expected to open in summer 2022 after work began last year. The foundations are being laid now.

It will now invest another $20 million in the second project, which it committed to begin building within the next 18 months. The developer had announced initial plans for the second warehouse at the groundbreaking for the first.

Uniland spokesman Ryan Weisz said the two facilities are intended as companion projects, but the second parcel is slightly larger, allowing for a bigger building.