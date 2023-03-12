Uniland Development Co. is preparing for another real estate project at the intersection of Elmwood and Hertel avenues by knocking down a pair of vacant buildings that it says don't fit in the neighborhood.

The Amherst-based developer wants permission from the Buffalo Planning Board to demolish a vacant former warehouse and office at 33 Norris St. and a vacant former auto repair shop at 742 Hertel. The Norris property consists of a two-story, 14,500-square-foot brick building, while the Hertel property is a single-story, 4,500-square-foot brick and concrete masonry structure.

Demolitions of "principal buildings" are usually handled by the Preservation Board, but in "secondary employment center" zones like this, they are allowed if the Planning Board finds that the structures don't comply with the building forms allowed in the zone, and if they are not consistent with the intent of the zoning.

The Norris warehouse is about 125 feet from the property lines, has few windows and has no landscaping in the parking area, Uniland argued in its application. The Hertel shop is 14 feet in height, with minimal windows, doesn't meet other Green Code requirements, and has no landscaping.

In both cases, Uniland said, the building doesn't "contribute to the neighborhood" or to "a vibrant public realm," and "does not have a future."

The developer doesn't say what it plans to do with the sites once the buildings are gone. But "we have no intention of utilizing the buildings as they stand now," spokesman Ryan Weisz said.

"They are not part of our future plans," he said.

But 742 Hertel sits in front of 33 Norris, which is also behind and to the east of 17 Norris and a large parking lot. All are just west of the Elmwood-Hertel intersection, where Uniland purchased more than 20 acres of land that has been gradually redeveloping, including with a new Evergreen Health/People Inc. building and a future development site at the corner. Weisz said about 10 acres are still available for development, including three of four corner lots.

"We are evaluating a variety of development options for the remaining acreage, and are looking to attract additional retailers to the mixed-use area," Weisz added.

The Buffalo Planning Board will review the application on March 13.