It didn't take long for Uniland Development Co. to fill its new warehouse in Lackawanna.

The Amherst-based developer had already landed an anchor tenant for the 150,000-square-foot building on Dona Street, with Total Quality Assurance International signing up for more than two-thirds of the new building before it even opened.

Now, Uniland has nabbed a second major tenant to occupy the rest – this time, from Canada.

Max Advanced Brakes of Markham, Ont., has signed a 10-year lease for the remaining 42,000 square feet of space at 8 Dona St. not taken up by TQAI, which had started with 81,000 square feet before increasing to 108,000. Flushing, Mich.-based Total Quality provides engineering, logistics, warehouses and quality control services.

That means that Uniland's bet on industrial demand paid off, after it built the warehouse on "spec" – without tenants lined up – as part of the new Renaissance Commerce Park that the Erie County Industrial Development Agency and its Industrial Land Development Corp. affiliate are creating at the former Bethlehem Steel site.

"It fits in with what I’ve been focusing on for quite some time, not only the redevelopment of the Bethlehem Steel site, but a Canadian company opening up in Buffalo," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "We’re starting to get back into that mode of seeing investment by Canadian companies in our region, knowing that if they’re going to open up operations in the U.S., it makes sense to do it right across the border. It's another example that we can compete anywhere."

Uniland started building the warehouse at 8 Dona in October 2021. The developer is now starting work on a second identical warehouse next door, located at 2 Steelworkers Way, and rival Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. is also planning its own warehouse at Renaissance.

"We have seen firsthand the strong demand for manufacturing/warehouse space at 8 Dona St., and that has given Uniland further confidence to proceed with a second spec warehouse at 2 Steelworkers Way," said Uniland spokesman Ryan Weisz.

Poloncarz said the county is "talking to other parties" about coming to Renaissance, with 100,000 square feet or more. "There's a reason why Uniland is now moving on to the second building and there's interest in Ciminelli," he said.

Max Advanced Brakes sells and distributes automotive brake parts, specializing in brake pads, rotors and related accessories that a third-party partner produces abroad.

The company primarily sells four types of brake rotors and one brake pad, although it is in the process of launching a second pad product in the next several weeks, said Amin Rahim, vice president of sales and marketing.

The company has been primarily based in the Toronto area until now, and has been distributing its products to its North American customers from its Canadian facility. Officials hope the new site will be up and running by July 4.

"Going into Buffalo is our first venture into the U.S.," Rahim said.

Amin said the company expects to hire at least 20 employees.

He said the firm evaluated several U.S. cities as potential locations, focusing on proximity to the company headquarters and the international border, access to transportation with nationwide distribution, and the quality of available facilities. Max worked with Invest Buffalo Niagara and J.R. Militello Realty.

"We think it’s going to be a good fit for us as we plan our expansion and grow in the United States."