Uniland inks deal with first tenant for Renaissance Commerce Park warehouse

Uniland Development Co. has signed a deal with an engineering and logistics firm to take more than half of the space in its new warehouse at Lackawanna's Renaissance Commerce Park.

Total Quality Assurance International, which currently occupies 53,000 square feet of industrial and office space at Uniland's 375 Commerce Drive in Amherst, will take up 81,000 square feet at 8 Dona St. before the end of the year. Terms of the lease were not disclosed.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

“The new location gives us more space to continue to grow in Buffalo,” said TQAI Chief Operating Officer Joe Wolkiewicz. “In addition to the benefits of a completely new building, we felt that the location in Renaissance Commerce Park provides our business with a strategic location that is centrally placed and convenient for our clients in a growing industrial hub.”

TQAI, of Flushing, Mich., specializes in engineering, logistics, warehousing, quality control and inspection services, packaging and rework. The company, which employs 45 people locally, opened its Western New York operation in Uniland's Amherst building in 2011. That space has already been leased out before TQAI moves.

“Anytime you see a local company expanding, it just feels good,” said Uniland CEO Michael J. Montante.

The 150,000-square-foot warehouse facility is under construction at the corner of Dona Street Extension and Route 5, along the front end of the former Bethlehem Steel campus. Uniland broke ground in October 2021 on the single-story facility and it's expected to finish work on the building this fall.

It's also planning a second, identical "spec" warehouse next door along Route 5, with construction anticipated to begin later this year for opening in 2023. That facility received municipal approval from the Lackawanna Planning Board on Wednesday.

"We continue to see strong interest from both U.S. and Canadian companies looking to establish a presence near the Canadian border," said Uniland spokesman Ryan Weisz. "The industrial market remains extremely tight."

The two facilities – along with another one planned for the other side of Dona Street by Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. – are intended to create a manufacturing, warehouse, logistics and distribution hub. The 230-acre – Renaissance Commerce Park, which occupies only part of the former steel site, is being developed by the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, through its Industrial Land Development Corp. subsidiary.

“More than a third of the original acreage purchased for RCP is now built-out or under pre-construction, and we continue to field great interest in the available parcels," said ECIDA President and CEO John Cappellino.

“Since day one of my administration we have been focused on making smart investments in Erie County. Our work transforming the former Bethlehem Steel site into Renaissance Commerce Park is a testament to that focus," said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.