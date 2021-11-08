 Skip to main content
Uniland gets green light for BestSelf HQ project on Main
BestSelf Behavioral Health

An updated rendering of the new BestSelf Behavioral Health headquarters building at 899 Main St.

 Provided image

Uniland Development Co. on Monday evening won city Planning Board approval to expand the two-story former William E. Mosher Health Center, constructing a third story to accommodate the new corporate headquarters for BestSelf Behavioral Health.

The Amherst-based developer will add a glass-walled third floor to the current limestone-and-brick building at 899 Main St., at Carlton Street, near the edge of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The addition will add another 16,250 square feet of space, for a total of 66,432 square feet in the renovated former medical clinic building, which will become the main office for BestSelf after the $20 million renovation and expansion project.

The region's largest community-based mental health organization plans to consolidate its administrative offices, staff and Child Advocacy Center to the facility, which it will acquire from Uniland. That will allow the agency to unite its 200 administrative employees under one roof for the first time since it was formed in July 2017 from the merger of Lake Shore Behavioral Health with Child and Adolescent Treatment Services, or CATS.

