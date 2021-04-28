Uniland gets $2.8 million in tax breaks for industrial facility on Bethlehem Steel site

A $14.6 million project to build a warehouse and manufacturing building on the former Bethlehem Steel site is getting $2.8 million in tax breaks through the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

Uniland Development Co. plans to build a 151,200-square-foot light industrial or storage facility at 8 Dona St., on a site along Route 5 in Lackawanna.

The project is moving ahead without Uniland having signed any tenants in advance as part of an effort to create more options for businesses that quickly need to find more space.

Local development officials have long said that the shortage of available industrial or warehouse space has been hindering growth across the region.

A report released earlier this year by Invest Buffalo Niagara, the regional economic development and marketing group, found that while Western New York is being considered more closely by firms looking to expand, it is at risk of losing out because of a lack of available space.

The report found that the Buffalo Niagara market lags behind Pittsburgh, Columbus and even Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., in both the supply and creation of industrial and logistics space.