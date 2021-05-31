Uniland gains tax reduction on Avant's Embassy Suites hotel

Uniland – through its Uniquest Delaware LLC and Uniquest Hospitality LLC – had filed its court petition in May 2020, requesting a reduction in the assessed value of the hotel and ramp for the 2020-2021 tax year, based on tax rolls released in December 2019.

That litigation, while it began after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, was not related to the coronavirus, but actually followed the city's regular tax revaluation, which raised the hotel's payments. The company felt it was not treated the same as other hotels, and wanted "to make sure that we were on the same footing," Hughes said.

At the time of the revaluation, the city and county had appraised the hotel at $27 million and the ramp at $3.3 million. City officials lowered the valuations to $24.5 million and $3 million, respectively, but Uniland insisted the values should be set at $22.64 million and $2.3 million.

However, less than a year later, in March 2021, Uniland filed suit again. This time, it argued that – because of the impacts of the pandemic – its parking ramp was worth only $1.9 million on the market, while the hotel should be valued at just $15 million. That means, the tax valuation should be $1.68 million and $13.28 million, respectively.