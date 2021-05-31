Uniland gains tax reduction on Avant's Embassy Suites hotel

Citing the long-term impacts of Covid-19, Uniland Development Co. has won a multimillion-dollar reduction in the assessment of its Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Buffalo, saving the Amherst-based real estate company more than $425,000 in property taxes over three years.
Under a settlement approved by New York State Supreme Court Justice Henry J. Nowak, the city and Erie County agreed to lower the assessed value of the hotel from $24.5 million to $16 million for the 2021-2022 tax year.
At a tax rate of about $23 per $1,000 of value, the $8.5 million drop equates to $195,500 in tax savings on the hotel, which is located in the Avant Building at 200 Delaware Ave.
Additionally, the assessed value for the 2022-2023 tax year will fall from $24.5 million to $18 million – for a $149,500 savings – and again from $24.5 million to $21 million for the 2023-2024 year, saving $80,500.
The valuation and taxes on the hotel will return to the full amount after that. A separate but related effort to also garner a reduction for the attached parking ramp was unsuccessful, so that remains valued at $3 million.
"They’re satisfied. They’re happy with the results," said Michael Hughes, the attorney for Uniland. "There’s other hotels downtown that are also in litigation. This has been a tough year for the hospitality industry. There’s been a downturn, and they’re all feeling it."
Uniland – through its Uniquest Delaware LLC and Uniquest Hospitality LLC – had filed its court petition in May 2020, requesting a reduction in the assessed value of the hotel and ramp for the 2020-2021 tax year, based on tax rolls released in December 2019.
That litigation, while it began after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, was not related to the coronavirus, but actually followed the city's regular tax revaluation, which raised the hotel's payments. The company felt it was not treated the same as other hotels, and wanted "to make sure that we were on the same footing," Hughes said.
At the time of the revaluation, the city and county had appraised the hotel at $27 million and the ramp at $3.3 million. City officials lowered the valuations to $24.5 million and $3 million, respectively, but Uniland insisted the values should be set at $22.64 million and $2.3 million.
However, less than a year later, in March 2021, Uniland filed suit again. This time, it argued that – because of the impacts of the pandemic – its parking ramp was worth only $1.9 million on the market, while the hotel should be valued at just $15 million. That means, the tax valuation should be $1.68 million and $13.28 million, respectively.
Uniland's initial request was dropped as part of the final settlement, which ultimately brought the hotel valuation down further anyway but didn't change the ramp. Hughes said the Covid-19 pandemic has taken away much of the travel business for the hotel, and experts don't expect the business and meeting market to recover as quickly as that for leisure trips.