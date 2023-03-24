After filling its first new "speculative" industrial warehouse in Lackawanna, Uniland Development Co. now may increase the size of its second facility by a third, based on the strong demand for distribution space.

Company executives, who this week formally opened a fully leased 150,000-square-foot, red-and-gray metal warehouse at 8 Dona St. after betting that it would quickly find tenants, now are considering whether to expand a sister warehouse they are building next door in the former Bethlehem Steel complex.

Nearly three-fourths of the high-bay space was already spoken for weeks ago, after Total Quality Assurance International - an auto-parts supply inspection firm that works primarily with General Motors Co. - agreed to occupy 108,000 square feet. That was followed more recently by Max Advanced Brakes, a Canadian-based distributor and retailer of brake parts, which signed on for the remaining 42,000 square feet.

"We’ve been doing this for about 50 years. We knew the risks involved, and they were very calculated, and it worked out just exactly as we hoped," said Uniland CEO Michael Montante. "You can’t predict, but we knew it wasn’t going to sit on the market for very long."

Amherst-based Uniland – a commercial developer that got its start 50 years ago with a warehouse project in Tonawanda – was already planning a mirror-image facility next door, at 2 Steelworkers Way, with another 150,000 square feet but a blue-and-black façade.

But now officials may boost that by a third, to 200,000 square feet, because of the conversations they're having with potential tenants.

"There is such a tight market right now, the lack of space available," Montante said. "We have some good activity on it already."

He said the company is getting inquiries about light manufacturing and distribution uses. "These are multiple companies that we're talking with," although Montante said he anticipates that the building would house at most four tenants, even if it's upsized.

Montante said the company will probably make a final decision in the next six weeks. Workers are already on-site, clearing and preparing the land in preparation for starting the foundation.

"We need clear direction," he said. Uniland plans to finish it by year-end.