Uniland Development Co. is backing out of its deal to acquire The Buffalo News' office building at the corner of Washington and Scott streets.

The Amherst-based developer, which had agreed last year to acquire the five-story Brutalist-style building, notified Lee Enterprises – the Iowa-based parent of The News – of its decision on Monday, one day before the due-diligence period on the contract expired, according to Kathleen O'Quinn, director of real estate and facilities for Lee.

“It’s always difficult when a project we believe in and work so meticulously on doesn’t come to fruition," said Uniland spokesman Ryan Weisz. "Unfortunately, the market demand for large, downtown office space remains soft. To add another 150,000 square feet in capacity does not make sense at this time, and the proper decision was to end the process. We remain dedicated to downtown Buffalo, and are committed to its future success.”

O'Quinn did not comment on the reasons behind Uniland's decision.

But a real estate source said that the purchase contract that Uniland signed in September had called for it to pay $9.05 million, or nearly $57 per square foot, for The News' 160,000-square-foot building, which is located near Canalside and LECOM Harborcenter.

But three months later, Washington developer Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. purchased the HSBC Atrium building on the other side of Scott Street. Jemal's company paid $9 million for about 300,000 square feet, or $30 per square foot.

So Uniland had agreed to buy The News building for the same price Jemal was buying the HSBC Atrium for, but Uniland was getting half as much space. And Uniland also hadn't yet lined up a tenant or solidified its redevelopment plans for The News building.

"It's twice the size of the publishing building that Uniland had under contract," O'Quinn said of the Atrium deal. "It's definitely changed the landscape, that's for sure."

Uniland's due diligence had been set to expire at the end of January, but Lee agreed to a one-month extension before Uniland decided to let it run out.

That means Lee now will start looking for another buyer for the solid concrete office building, which sits in front of the much longer production and press building that stretches along Scott Street. But it also presents Lee with a new opportunity.

"As far as Lee is concerned, we still have a viable property that we’re going to make some decisions about what our next steps are going to be," O'Quinn said.

The Buffalo News announced its intent to move its press operations and close its downtown production facility later this year.

Last week, the Davenport, Iowa-based news company announced it intends to shift printing of The Buffalo News to Cleveland starting later this year, with trucks delivering the papers back to Buffalo overnight in time for regular delivery. Lee's plan would decommission the two presses – which were purchased and installed less than 20 years ago at a cost of $40 million – and would close down the second building. About 160 jobs would be affected by the planned move.

That would mean Lee could package all the properties together – the office building, the print and production building and the parking lot across Scott Street. That's 6.25 acres of land. And it's an option that Lee executives are looking at, although the print building won't be empty for months.

"Because the printing is further out as far as when that's going to be physically moving, we're trying to decide what our options are for the real estate in that area," O'Quinn said.