Uniland blocks the BFLO Store from leaving Eastern Hills Mall

Eastern Hills Mall owner Uniland Development is preventing the BFLO Store from moving out of its space in the mall, and has parked vehicles and equipment in front of its truck door to block them.

Uniland representatives entered the store during business hours Monday night, told customers to leave and began bolting doors shut, the store said.

The two sides are involved in a dispute over who owns fixtures and other improvements made to the space.

The mall said it prevented the store's access over "concerns that they were removing unauthorized structural components" including windows, doors, flooring and plumbing. Uniland claimed it could create a safety issue and took action, it said.

"We find these actions alarming as they could create life safety issues and/or building code violations, and out of an abundance of caution and safety we have decided that this is the best course of action," Uniland said in a statement.

Owner Nathan Mroz disagrees.

"I paid for them and there is nothing in my contract that says I need to leave them," he said. "I am trying to be respectful of their wishes for me to move but I have two loans on the redevelopment of that building and I must take what is mine."

The store is set to reopen Saturday in its new location at Transitown Plaza, but this incident could delay that, Mroz said.

"We can't move our stuff out and this has been a major distraction," he said. "They literally parked a tractor in front of my doors."

The store had been a feather in the mall's cap for years, filling a 28,000-square-foot empty Sears anchor. Eastern Hills was the BFLO Store's flagship location. But the two could not come to a contract agreement and the store opted to leave.

Mroz says the mall wanted to charge more, and pull his store-within-a-store tenants elsewhere into the mall, where they would pay the mall instead of Mroz.

The BFLO Store started at Eastern Hills 10 years ago and now has four locations, including ones at McKinley Mall, Walden Galleria and Canalside.

