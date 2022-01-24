Unifrax is moving its headquarters to Dallas, changing its name

Unifrax plans to move its corporate headquarters from the Town of Tonawanda to Dallas, but the company said it does not expect the shift to result in immediate job cuts locally.

The company announced the move Monday, at the same time that it said it was changing its name to Alkegen.

The newly renamed company will continue to have manufacturing operations in Tonawanda. And Tonawanda will serve as headquarters for Alkegen's thermal insulation and emission control businesses.

"There is no change expected in the near-term to jobs in Tonawanda," said Deb Myers, a company spokeswoman.

"Just as we were with Unifrax, as Alkegen, we are committed to Buffalo and we expect to maintain a significant presence here long term," she said.

The change in name and headquarters location stems from Unifrax's acquisition of Lydall, a maker of specialty filtration materials with a worldwide presence. The $1.3 billion deal was completed last October, with John Dandolph, Unifrax's president and CEO, leading the combined company in those same roles.

Alkegen will locate the headquarters for its filtration and battery business in Dallas, along with its corporate headquarters.