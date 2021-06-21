Unifrax buys company for $1.3B; workers ratify deal to end strike

The price of Lydall’s shares skyrocketed on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday on news of the Unifrax deal. Shares were trading at over $60 per share on Monday afternoon, after closing at $33.29 on Friday.

Lydall traces its roots in Connecticut to 1869, and has played a role in supporting frontline workers during the pandemic. During 2020, the company said it supplied enough fine fiber meltblown filtration media for nearly 1 billion face masks.

“We are excited about the combination of Lydall and Unifrax,” said Sara Greenstein, Lydall’s president and CEO. “With this transaction, we are creating a leader in specialty filtration and advanced materials with over 250 years of combined expertise and experience delivering innovative and compelling solutions to customers worldwide.”

Unifrax’s deal for Lydall is set to close in the second half of the year, pending approval by regulators and Lydall shareholders. Lydall shareholders are set to receive $62.10 per share as part of the acquisition.

Meanwhile, hourly workers at Unifrax’s plant on Fire Tower Drive started returning to their shifts on Sunday, after ratifying a three-year deal on Friday.