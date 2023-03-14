The Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate hit an 11-month high of 4.4% in January as seasonal holiday jobs came to an end, the state Labor Department said Tuesday.

The increase in the jobless rate was in line with what typically happens from December to January, as hundreds of temporary holiday jobs go away, leading to an uptick in the number of people seeking unemployment benefits.

The region's unemployment rate usually peaks each year in January and February and then begins to decline as hiring begins for a new wave of seasonal jobs in the spring and summer.

The January unemployment report showed that very little had changed over the past year. The jobless rate of 4.4% was slightly higher than the 4.3% rate in January 2022.

The number of unemployed workers – those who are actively looking for a job but can't find one – also was barely changed, rising by 100 to 23,600, compared with a year ago.

The number of people holding jobs was slightly lower, dropping by 600 compared with January 2022, while the labor force shrunk by 500 people.

Overall, though, the unemployment report showed that the region's job market remains tight, with local employers continuing to struggle to find enough qualified workers to fill vacant positions.

While hiring has been subdued across the region since the spring, and the recovery from the pandemic-related job losses in 2020 has been slow, the region's shrinking pool of available workers has pushed the unemployment rate down to a three-decade low.

Part of the problem is that the Buffalo Niagara labor pool has been steadily shrinking for years, leaving local employers with fewer workers to choose from as they try to fill open positions.

The number of local workers has shrunk by about 3% – or more than 167,000 workers, since January 2020, according to state Labor Department data.

At a time when hiring has been modest and the region still has nearly 13,000 fewer jobs than it did at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the region's shrinking pool of workers is a significant constraint on employment growth, economists said.

And many local workers are dealing with barriers that can make it difficult for them to find – or accept – a job.

"They might have child care issues. They might have transportation issues," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo. "They might have other issues that aren't related or somehow affect their regular employment."