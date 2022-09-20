Unemployment remains at modern-day lows across Buffalo Niagara

Unemployment across the Buffalo Niagara region is inching up from its early springtime lows, but it remains at record low levels for this time of year.

The region's unemployment rate stood at 4.1% last month – tying for a modern-day record low that was set 22 years ago, the state Labor Department reported Tuesday.

But that doesn't mean that unemployment hasn't been lower.

Because the monthly jobless rates reported by the state on Tuesday are not adjusted for seasonal factors, they aren't directly comparable with different months. And this spring, the region's jobless rate dipped as low as 3.4% in May, when seasonal hiring was near its peak. It was 4% in July.

But it is normal for the region's unemployment rate to inch up as the summer wanes and seasonal jobs are eliminated as students get ready to head back to school.

And unemployment still remains near historic lows, even though the region has about 5% fewer jobs than it did at the start of the pandemic.

"There's more competition out there for workers," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.

One reason for that is the region's shrinking labor force, with about 10,000 fewer workers now holding jobs or actively looking for one than there were in August 2019.

With fewer workers to choose from, local businesses have been struggling to fill all of their vacant positions. That has put a damper on hiring for months, and more recently, the economic uncertainty caused by soaring inflation and rising interest rates also has caused a growing number of companies to turn cautious.

Local employers added 1,600 jobs last month, reversing a July decline with a spurt of hiring that was the strongest in five months, the Labor Department said last week in a separate report.

The August unemployment report also indicated that some previously discouraged workers are returning slowly to the job hunt, with 2,000 people joining the labor pool last month.

Even with the uptick in unemployment, the figures show that the region's labor shortage persists, although it has eased during the past year.

The number of local workers who hold jobs has grown by almost 4% over the past year. But it still is down by about 10,000 people from its pre-pandemic level.

The August report also indicated that new workers are generally being successful in landing a job quickly. While 2,200 people joined the local workforce last month, the number of unemployed people grew by just 800 from July to August.