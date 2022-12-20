Unemployment rate drops again as workers remain hard to find

Another month, another low for unemployment across the Buffalo Niagara region.

The region's jobless rate fell to 3.1% during November – its lowest for any November since at least 1990 and probably many years before that, the state Labor Department reported Tuesday.

The drop in unemployment, which fell from 3.9% in November 2021, was the latest in a series of steady declines in jobless levels as local employers continue to struggle to find enough qualified workers to fill vacant positions.

While hiring has been subdued across the region since the spring, and the recovery from the pandemic-related job losses in 2020 has been slow, the region's shrinking pool of available workers has pushed the unemployment rate down to a three-decade low.

Economists, however, warn against looking at the low unemployment rate as a sign of a robust and thriving job market.

While low unemployment can be a sign of robust employment conditions, that happens when a low jobless rate is accompanied by a strong increase in jobs that expands the local labor pool by convincing discouraged workers to seek jobs because they believe they can find one.

That's not happening in the Buffalo Niagara region. Here, unemployment is dropping because fewer people are working or looking for work, partly the result of workers who dropped out of the labor pool during the pandemic and a wave of early retirements among older workers.

Instead, hiring here is sluggish, with the region down about 25,000 jobs from pre-pandemic levels at a time when the nation has regained all of the jobs that were lost during Covid and added even more. With workers hard to find, the region's shrinking labor pool is acting as a drag on job growth, economists said.

"We're still lagging, but we're not going negative either," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.

And the Buffalo Niagara labor pool is smaller than it was, leaving local employers with fewer workers to choose from as they try to fill open positions. The number of local workers has shrunk by almost 3% – or a little more than 15,000 workers, since November 2019, according to state Labor Department data.

With fewer workers and plenty of jobs to fill, the number of people who are actively looking for a job but can't find one has dropped to a modern-day low of 16,600 during November. That's a 27% drop in the number of unemployed people since November 2019.

And because workers are so scarce, about 4% of the region's jobs still haven't returned since the pandemic, the number of people holding jobs across the region also has shrunk. It's down by about 9,000 people, or slightly less than 2%.