Unemployment inches up in July as hiring slows

The slowdown in hiring since spring is starting to push up unemployment across the Buffalo Niagara region.

The region's unemployment rate ticked up to 4% in July from 3.6% in June, the State Labor Department reported Tuesday. While it's normal for the unemployment rate to increase from June to July as students look for summer jobs, the increase this year was larger than normal.

"It was a little higher than usual," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.

Still, unemployment remains near historic lows, even though the region has about 5% fewer jobs than it did at the start of the pandemic.

A shrinking labor force is one reason for that, with fewer workers now holding jobs or actively looking for one. The local labor force is about 10,000 people smaller than it was in July 2019.

With fewer workers to choose from, local businesses have been struggling to fill all of their vacant positions. That has put a damper on hiring for months, and more recently, the economic uncertainty caused by soaring inflation and rising interest rates also has caused a growing number of companies to turn cautious.

Local employers added only 200 jobs last month, extending a four-month stretch of sluggish hiring, the Labor Department said last week in a separate report.

"I don't think we can expect to see a quicker pace of recovery anytime soon," said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

The July unemployment report also indicated that the trend of previously discouraged workers returning slowly to the job hunt reversed in July, with 3,000 people dropping out of the labor pool last month. That ended a streak of steady increases that started in January and continued through the first half of the year.

Glass cautioned against reading too much into a one-month reversal, noting that local businesses continue to seek new workers.

Even with the uptick in unemployment, the figures show that the region's labor shortage persists, although it has eased during the past year.

Despite the July decline, the number of local workers who either hold jobs or are looking for one has grown by almost 2% over the past year. But it still is down by about 10,000 people from its pre-pandemic level.

The July report also indicated that new workers aren't being quite as successful in landing a job quickly, with the number of people who want a job but can't find one rising by 2,300 from June. Still, the 21,900 people who were listed as being unemployed last month remains unusually low for the region.

And the number of people holding jobs has recovered to within 7,500 of its pre-pandemic level, indicating that the people who want to work are succeeding in finding positions, despite a jobs recovery that still has the region with nearly 28,000 fewer jobs than before the pandemic.

That's a reflection of the region's shrunken labor pool. Decades of population decline – reversed only slightly by the modest growth during the 2010 decade – has left the region's workforce greatly diminished. An aging population and retirements, coupled with population loss and decades of job growth that was far below the national average has resulted in a labor pool that is 41,000 people smaller than it was in 2000.

There are other, more recent reasons, too. Transportation issues that make it hard for people without cars to get to jobs in the suburbs, a shortage of affordable child care and a wave of pandemic-related early retirements all have pushed workers to the sidelines at an accelerated rate over the past two years, economists said.