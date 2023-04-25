A spurt of springtime seasonal jobs helped push the Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate down to 3.6% in March.

Unemployment typically drops from February to March as seasonal businesses start to ramp up as the weather begins to warm, and this year held to form.

The region's unemployment rate fell from 4% in February and was below the 4% rate from last March, according to data released Tuesday by the State Labor Department.

The data also showed that the region’s job market remains tight, with the number of unemployed people dropping by 2,300, or nearly 11%, from February to March.

Meanwhile, 3,500 more people hold jobs than in February – and 3,100 more than a year ago – both increases of about 1% that provide further evidence that local employers continue to seek – and hire – qualified workers.

The unemployment report, however, is at odds with a separate report based on a different survey of workers, that found that hiring stagnated in March after growing moderately during the first two months of this year.

Economists say the difficulties that employers are having in finding qualified workers is acting as a damper on the region’s economy, depressing job growth, simply because companies can’t hire as many people as they might like due to the region’s shrinking labor pool.

Since the start of the pandemic three years ago, more than 12,000 workers have dropped out of the local labor pool, in part because of a wave of early retirements. That works out to a loss of about 1 of every 46 available workers since March 2020.

That works to the advantage of the workers who are in the job market, either through more plentiful options for the unemployed to find employment or for workers to jump to a better paying position.

"A lot of these jobs are made available to those who may not have been considered previously just because of the tightness of the labor market," said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

"So there are definitely people benefiting from that tightness," she said. "New opportunities became available and they are earning higher wages at jobs that are maybe more sustainable."

And barring a downturn in the economy, it's likely that the region's unemployment rate will fall even further during April and May, as seasonal hiring gets into full swing. Jobless levels typically inch higher during the summer months as college students start looking for jobs, but it frequently falls again starting in September as those students head back to school.