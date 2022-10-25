Unemployment drops to 3.3% in September as workers remain hard to find

The modest uptick in hiring during September, coupled with a slightly smaller-than-normal seasonal drop in the number of available workers, pushed unemployment to a record low during September.

The drop in the region's unemployment rate to a more than three-decade low of 3.3% during September was further proof that the local job market remains tight, even though more than 26,000 jobs that were lost during the pandemic have yet to be recovered.

But the data released Tuesday by the state Labor Department also offered additional evidence that the region's job market still has a ways to go to fully recover from the steep job losses suffered during the pandemic.

With local employers adding 2,500 jobs during September, hiring continued its late summer acceleration after five months of relatively paltry job gains during the spring and early summer.

That helped push down the number of people who are looking for a job but can't find one to a three-decade low of 18,200, tying a mark it first set in December.

That means the pool of unemployed workers who are actively looking for a job is shrinking, as it usually does from August to September as the students who fill seasonal jobs during the summer head back to school in the fall.

Those factors are a recipe for declining unemployment in a job market that has shrunk by almost 9,000 people since the start of the pandemic – a decline of 1.5%.

That contributes to the struggles local companies are facing to fill open positions. A survey released earlier this month by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership found that finding and retaining workers was the top concern facing its members.

Yet local companies continue to hire. The uptick in hiring meant that about 2,100 more people held jobs during September as during August – a slightly larger-than normal increase.

But the companies that are hiring have fewer choices. The shortfall in the region's labor pool has been shrinking. More than 18,000 people have rejoined the labor force over the past year, and the seasonal drop from August to September was smaller than normal – another sign that people with jobs are holding on to them.

The easing of the pandemic and the accompanying restrictions has helped coax more workers back into the labor force, especially women who moved to the sidelines to care for their children during the pandemic, said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.

"I think more women are starting to come back to the labor force," he said.

Other workers who gave up their jobs during the pandemic, possibly for early retirement, have started to look for jobs as prices have risen and the plunging stock market slashed the value of their retirement accounts.

"Inflation is a bad thing. But one of the only good things to come out of it is the fact that actually more people might actually have to go back into the labor force," Glass said. "I think that might actually be what you've seen in the last few months."