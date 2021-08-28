Liberty Hound is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in the height of the Canalside visitor crunch.

Shuck Shack is open just Friday through Sunday.

Fresh Catch Poke has already switched to its shortened fall and winter hours.

Lloyd Taco Factory's food trucks are running on an abbreviated schedule.

Across the Buffalo Niagara region, restaurants are struggling to find workers, and it's holding them back as they try to recover from the severe constraints that pushed them to the brink during the pandemic last year.

Without enough workers, many have been forced to cut back, reducing hours or even closing some days – a move that denies them the opportunity to bring in customers – and badly needed revenue – during the prime summer dining days.

For restaurants – like many other firms – the competition for workers has become especially intense, and wage demands are on the rise, even with supplemental jobless benefits set to expire in early September.

The shortage also has forced restaurants to address issues that have plagued the industry for decades: stagnant wages, poor working conditions and a lack of benefits.

But even rising wages aren't enough to attract workers in sufficient numbers for many restaurants to keep their doors open as long as they once did.

Take Liberty Hound. It's open seasonally and needs to make the most of the short summer months when people flock to Canalside, clamoring to dine on the waterfront. After a year lost to Covid-19, there was a lot riding on the business this summer.

But instead of basking in the throng seven days a week, Liberty Hound is turning customers away. With its roster down about a dozen workers, it has had to close on Mondays and Tuesdays for lack of staff. Without additional help, the current staff is working full time and co-owner Jason Davidson doesn't want them to get burned out.

"The decision to close was made for us," he said.

He said some workers left the restaurant industry during the pandemic.

"It's a great business to work in, but it's not easy," he said. "People either love it or they don't."

Some restaurant workers decided to ride out the summer on unemployment, which now pays $300 per week more than it did before Covid-19.

Davidson doesn't blame them. He would have done the same thing earlier in his career, he said.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime scenario," he said. "A lot of these people haven't had a vacation or a break and they've been busting their butts living paycheck to paycheck for years."

The worker disruption allowed him to give pay increases he had already wanted to offer, he said.

Buffalo is a cost-conscious city. Restaurant pricing is so competitive, and margins are so thin, that the only way for wages to rise quickly was for everyone to have to do it at the same time, he said. Covid-19 leveled the playing field and set the stage for that to happen.

"It's hard for one person to raise their prices to accommodate their wages. Before, it was so competitive. You're like, 'Well I can't pay more because I can't charge this much for an order of wings or a fish fry,' " Davidson said. "But now everybody's used to paying a little bit more."

Restaurant supply costs have risen 30% across the board since the pandemic began, and staffing costs are no different. Still, now that customers have a better idea of the challenges restaurants are facing, they've been more understanding and have accepted higher menu prices, he said.

Now, Davidson – like other owners – is more able to offer paid time off, better hours and signing bonuses.

"Hopefully we can make it more alluring or recruit more people with some higher wages and a better work environment," he said. "Hopefully the word spreads and as more people come back to work they'll consider the restaurant business."

Michael Tobin owns the Shuck Shack on the Buffalo River – a prime spot during Buffalo's prime season, in a city that goes long stretches without the kind of warm, sunny weather that makes the concept work. The brief season ends on Labor Day.

"In Buffalo, everyone's looking to get out there in the summer," he said.

Even more so after more than a year cooped up in quarantine. Being the first summer since vaccinations have been available, patrons are more comfortable going out and demand has surged. But instead of leaning in to capture all of those ready dollars, Tobin has cut back.

Like Liberty Hound, Shuck Shack has had to turn down catering opportunities and shave business hours. Originally slated to open Thursday through Sunday, it didn't have enough workers to meet demand and had to take Thursday off the schedule.

"With a limited staff, when you're out in the heat all weekend, come Sunday you're pretty fried," Tobin said. "We've been going to 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. every Sunday just because we can't really handle any more."

In August, Tobin changed closing time to 8 p.m. at his restaurant Fresh Catch Poke, which jump started his usual shortened fall schedule. He noticed staff was getting fatigued and weren't bouncing back quickly – something extra important after working through a pandemic and the mental stress it brought.

Other short-staffed businesses were closing early and Fresh Catch workers weren't able to go out after work and enjoy their summer evenings.

"My manager, he hasn't been able to take his girlfriend out to dinner because he was getting out at 9:30 and there wasn't anything open," he said. "In August, I decided to close at 8, just to give our staff that little extra hour to get outside."

He knows he's leaving money on the table. Sales are down 10% but, at this point, Tobin says, "I'm OK with that."

"Customers get a little frustrated with us. I've gotten a few nasty emails," he said. "But you know, it's what's best for our staff and for the longevity of the business."

This is despite skyrocketing supply costs: lobster has doubled in price. Nitrile gloves went from $49 a case to $149. Rice, the base for all its dishes, has gone up 28% since the pandemic started. Fresh Catch's rice prices hadn't moved by even 10% over the past four years.

Starting Labor Day, for the first time ever, Tobin's Williamsville store, The Market, will close on Sundays. That will shave 10% off the store's sales, but "it's what's best for us to keep moving," he said.

"For the longevity of the staff, I made the call," he said. "At least through the fall and winter it will give everyone a day where we know there's not one staff member that has to work."

Fresh Catch has always paid above average, and even offers scholarships. Turnover, which is notoriously high in the restaurant business, is less of a problem there, Tobin said.

"We don't like to hire someone for a couple months and keep having a revolving door," he said. "We want people to be with us long term."

Lloyd Taco Factory idled its entire fleet of food trucks in spring because it didn't have workers to drive them. Owner Pete Cimino had hoped the situation would improve by summer, but the food trucks are still running sporadically and stay parked several days each week.

"I think a lot of people either were absorbed by the restaurants because we shut down the truck department, or they just got out of the hospitality industry in general," said Tiffany Gee, the company's head of human resources. "That's something we face. We've had quite a few crew members leave the industry because the past year and a half has been really tough."

Lloyd is struggling to find workers for its brick-and-mortar locations, too. The restaurant's Hertel Avenue location (along with its Hertel Avenue ice cream shop Churn) have been easier to staff than its store on Main Street in Williamsville, where there are fewer public transit options. The last bus out of the area leaves before the shop closes.

"It seems like the transportation has been a little bit of a pain point," Gee said. "For people who live in the city, it's hard for them to get out there."

To address that, Lloyd started a corporate Uber account and pays for workers to get to and from the store.

It has also increased pay since the pandemic started. Workers start "above minimum wage" and front end workers usually make an additional $5 per hour in tips, Gee said. The company also offers paid time off, medical insurance including vision and dental, and a 401(k) with matching employer contributions. Want ads tout staff parties and free food, and social media highlights workers on their employment anniversaries.

Prior experience is not necessary and some Lloyd employees are working the first job they've ever had.

"We will give anyone a shot," she said.

