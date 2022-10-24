Uncertain economy rattles timetable for TM Montante's plans for former Gates Circle homeopathic hospital

Eight months after unveiling its plans for the former homeopathic hospital buildings at Gates Circle, the developer behind the ambitious remake of the Millard Fillmore Hospital campus into the Lancaster Square neighborhood is moving forward with its reuse of the remaining structures into market-rate apartments.

But the timing of the project on the southwest corner of Lancaster and Linwood avenues is somewhat up in the air, as a volatile economy and rising interest rates threaten to wreak havoc with the developer's financing plans.

"Our plan is to navigate that volatility very carefully and with a lot of intention," said Christian Campos, president of T.M. Montante Development LLC. "We have done a tremendous amount of work to line up the financing, but the reality is that things may be very different a month from now than they are today, and those kinds of things could certainly affect project timeline."

The Tonawanda-based developer has filed plans with the city for a mixed-use and adaptive reuse conversion of the three southernmost homeopathic buildings at 630 Linwood Ave., in a long-awaited phase of construction that will involve some of the oldest and most challenging parts of the site.

Dubbed the Lancaster Square Apartments, the $30 million project is focused on restoring and reconstructing what's there now – about 59,000 square feet of vacant space – while also doubling their overall size with a seven-story addition.

The facades of the commercial block buildings will be restored, while the addition will consist of a mixture of brick, fiber-cement panels, glass and metal. Montante is working with CJS Architects and Wendel Companies.

Upon completion, the combined 114,000-square-foot complex will feature 143 apartments – more than twice what was previously envisioned – and 15,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. Seventy-two of the apartments – a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units – will be contained in the older portion of the projects, with another 71 units on floors three through seven of the addition.

But they will be predominantly studio and small one-bedrooms, not larger units, with only a handful of two-bedroom apartments, Campos said. That's how the developer is fitting more units, but it's also based on perceived demand, he said. Rents are still being determined but will likely fall in the range of $1,100 to $1,400, Campos said.

"It’s a concept that we’ve certainly seen in larger markets where there are smaller residential units, nice units, but those are complemented with really generous amenity space," Campos said. "That is in line with where the larger market is shifting, certainly in areas of high demand for apartments, such as the Delaware District and Elmwood Village."

The first two floors of the addition will hold retail and commercial space, with the ground floor targeted for stores and restaurant users who would serve residents and tenants of Lancaster Square and the neighborhood. The second-floor space would be aimed at professional offices.

The site is surrounded on three sides by Lancaster, Lafayette and Linwood avenues, just off Delaware. Some parallel parking will be available along Lancaster, but parking will primarily be centered at the adjacent 750-space Lancaster Square Parking Garage, which Montante purchased from the city, renovated and reopened.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023, and will last 18 months. "We’re hoping to make that happen, but things are shifting so much that we’re going to have to continue to navigate that," Campos said. "It’s a really great project, a great fit, and it’s all about when, not if."